FOR Coral Henderson, Headspace Ballarat is a place to have their voice heard and lend their experience to helping other young people in the region.
Coral had been involved in youth services and wanted "something more". They joined Headspace Ballarat's youth reference group and quickly started to play and important role in helping to shape the free mental health organisation's future work.
Headspace Ballarat on Wednesday celebrated 10 years' work with the region's young people. Youth Reference Group members like Coral have been working on a youth mental health community survey to ensure the organisation continues to adjust and adapt to meet changing needs.
"I'm a huge advocate for mental health," Coral said. "...I want to help and I want others to know they're not alone."
Coral said ideally in the next 10 years they would like to see Headspace in a bigger space to help others and with more youth-led groups.
Since opening the Ballarat doors in 2013, Headspace Ballarat has supported about 6,400 young people in more than 40,000 sessions.
While Headspace is a national body, with Ballarat export Jason Trethowan as chief executive, the Ballarat organisation is based on a consortium of health and welfare bodies across the region, led by Ballarat Community Health.
Headspace Ballarat manager Janelle Johnson said a 10-year birthday party was a great chance to reflect on the centre's achievements from how it has evolved mental health services and activities, including school outreach, to SAFE canvas designs to support diverse youth services across community health.
Ms Johnson said demand was high, and growing, for Headspace's free and evolving support across the region to holistically promote youth mental health.
"There's been more campaigns to reduce the stigma, particularly through COVID-19, and talk of self-care," Ms Johnson said.
"Young people are more aware when they're not travelling well and want things to change."
Headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s): 5304 4777.
