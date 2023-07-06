The Courier
Ballarat train line: Coaches to replace trains on Ballarat line across late July, early August

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 12:30pm
See the disruptions coming to the Ballarat line this month

A bunch of disruptions will be coming to the Ballarat train line in the coming weeks, due to works on the West Gate Tunnel project.

