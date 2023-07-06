See the disruptions coming to the Ballarat line this month

A bunch of disruptions will be coming to the Ballarat train line in the coming weeks, due to works on the West Gate Tunnel project.
For the next stage of the tunnel project, the Dynon Road bridge in West Melbourne above the rail lines will be widened and strengthened, and new walking and cycling path safety barriers will be installed.
The Dynon Road Bridge sits over major train lines, which will have to be closed to complete works safely.
Starting on July 10, coaches will be replacing some Bacchus March trains on weekday mornings and afternoons, until July 21.
Coaches will replace the 6.19am, 7.26am and 8.08am trains from Bacchus Marsh to Southern Cross Station.
The 4.19pm, 4.41 and 5.21pm trains from Southern Cross Station to Bacchus Marsh will also be replaced with coaches.
The coaches will be a mix of express and stopping all stations. Commuters have been asked to allow an extra 45 minutes for their journey.
Coaches will also replace evening trains on the Ballarat line for the entire journey from July 14 to July 16.
July 14
From 11pm until the last service, coaches will replace trains from Southern Cross to Ballarat/Wendouree for the entire journey.
From 9pm to the last service, coaches will replace trains from Ballarat/Wendouree to Southern Cross for the entire journey.
July 15
From 10pm until the last service, coaches will replace trains from Southern Cross Station to Ballarat/Wendouree for the entire journey.
From 7pm to last service, coaches will replace trains from Ballarat/Wendouree to Southern Cross for the entire journey.
July 16
From 10.30pm until the last service, coaches will replace trains from Southern Cross Station to Ballarat/Wendouree for the entire journey.
From 9pm to the last service, coaches will replace trains from Ballarat/Wendouree to Southern Cross Station for the entire journey.
None of the coaches will be stopping at Footscray Station.
Coaches will also replace trains for part of the journey on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines from July 30 to August 13.
Coaches will replace all trains between Southern Cross and Caroline Springs. Trains will run between Ballarat/Wendouree, Ararat, Maryborough and Caroline Springs.
Commuters have been advised that the coaches will depart Southern Cross Station earlier than usual train times, and are asked to allow an extra 90 minutes for their journey.
A temporary train time table will be in place.
