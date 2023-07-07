Bungaree will be without pivotal defender Ben Simpson for a month.
Simpson has joined a constant flow of players from across the Central Highlands Football League taking overseas holidays mid-season.
He has been one of the competition's best recruits of the year and played a major role in Bungaree's rise up the ladder to be sitting undefeated and on top after 10 rounds.
The Demons have had up to four senior players away over the past few weeks with travel commitments.
Simpson's absence will not have a major impact on the outcome of Bungaree's encounter against Waubra at Bungaree on Saturday.
The Demons should be untroubled defeating Waubra, which is yet to have a win this season.
However, Simpson will miss five games, including clashes with Gordon and Hepburn in round 14 and 15, before returning for the last two home and away rounds.
Bungaree does regain Tom Wakefield and Jesse Gallagher.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said while Simpson would be missed they had been aware of his plans all season and what the Demons had developed was depth to help cover the loss of prominent players.
SPRINGBANK, which continues a testing run home against Buninyong at Wallace, has also lost one of its most important players to travel.
Kieran Maher will be missing for several weeks.
Fortunately for the Tigers they are not too far away from full strength.
Springbank also loses Jack Simpson to a hamstring strain, but does get back Dylan Shelley.
The Tigers still have to face three teams inside the top eight and this match will potentially be as tough as any of them.
The strengthened Bombers have finally found a way to win with three victories on end to have them just outside the top eight.
So as well as growing in confidence there is no shortage of incentive for Buninyong.
If they lose this though their hopes of playing finals will be slim and they run into a red-hot Springbank.
The Tigers have been building, putting together a run of seven wins to find themselves in second position and one of four sides with only two losses.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
