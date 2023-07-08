The eastern yellow robin is found in most forested parts of the Ballarat district, including on the edges of Ballarat, such as Mt Helen, Brown Hill, Nerrina and Invermay. It likes larger spaces, so has never become a bird of suburban gardens.
Although it makes a few different calls, it is a rather quiet bird, with its usual call being a series of plaintive piping notes. This call sometimes seems to be ventriloquial, and it can continue for more than a minute at a time.
Another call, stronger and quite different, is heard less often.
A recording of this penetrating call was recently sent for identification from Garibaldi. Short, sharp and explosive, this call is given in twos, before a very short gap and another couplet. "Chewp-chewp" is one description, with other descriptions given as "chop-chop", or "tchool-tchool".
This call can also appear ventriloquial, and, despite its strength, its origin can be difficult to locate as the sparrow sized bird sits unmoving in a tree.
It is the territorial call of the male eastern yellow robin.
In the Ballarat region, this call is given mostly in spring and summer, and mostly at dawn and dusk.
In the recent early July case, it might be a precursor to the breeding season and territorial advertising, just as the grey shrike-thrush has recently commenced its musical spring whistling, but not yet at full strength.
The other, softer, piping robin call is given by both male and female. It is possibly a contact call between pairs.
Yellow robins have a couple of other calls, including scolding and alarm notes, and a pleasant subdued short warbling.
The yellow robin is often seen perching, silently, on low branches, or clinging sideways on tree trunks and saplings. It drops from there to collect its prey.
This appealing and friendly yellow breasted bird is normally found in pairs. It has been known to live for ten years or more.
The pagoda fungus is a small type of mushroom that grows with several layers above each other. Instead of just one cap, it has a stalked "cap on a cap" on a central stalk for five or six or more levels.
There are gill-like folds underneath the caps.
The pale apricot-coloured pagoda fungus grows to 50 or 60 mm or more.
A recent sighting of the pagoda fungus was made on the LaGerche Trail at Creswick, where numerous other species of fungi have appeared since the autumn rains.
Koala Park at Creswick also has a variety of fungi, but not as many as the LaGerche Trail.
What are these black birds with a yellow spot on their cheek? They have been eating seeds out of nuts in a tree in a garden in Buninyong. G.H., Buninyong.
These are yellow-tailed black cockatoos, and they appear to be enjoying the seeds from banksia cones. They also eat pine seeds, so they are often found in or near pine plantations.
Banksias and hakeas provided their main food before pines were established here. The seeds of all three species are surprisingly similar, despite the differences in the cones.
The cockatoos visit gardens from time to time, nearly always to feed quietly on banksia or hakea seeds. They mostly occur in small groups of less than a dozen, but large flocks of one or two hundred are sometimes seen in pine plantations.
Most local sightings are in the cooler months, but they have been seen in the Ballarat district all year round.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.