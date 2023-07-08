The Courier
Nature Notes: Eastern Yellow Robin a welcome visitor

By Roger Thomas
July 8 2023 - 10:30am
The eastern yellow robin likes larger spaces so it is not a fan of suburban gardens but prefers forested parts of the Ballarat district.
The eastern yellow robin is found in most forested parts of the Ballarat district, including on the edges of Ballarat, such as Mt Helen, Brown Hill, Nerrina and Invermay. It likes larger spaces, so has never become a bird of suburban gardens.

