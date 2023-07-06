Police are appealing for information after a stolen car was set on fire early Thursday.
According to Victoria Police Media, emergency services were called to Ring Road, Wendouree, with reports of a car on fire near the Wendouree rail line about 4.45am.
"The vehicle, a black ute, was allegedly stolen from a Winter Valley address overnight on June 19," they said.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined."
Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.
Later on Thursday morning, police were called to a second, unrelated stolen car fire near Mount Wallace.
IN THE NEWS
About 7am, a red Nissan Navara was found on fire off Glenmore Road.
Investigators believe the ute was stolen from Longs Hill Road in Glen Park sometime after 6pm Wednesday.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.