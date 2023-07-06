The Courier
Ballarat's marathon to chase the up-and-coming stars of long-distance running

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 7 2023 - 5:00am
Steve Moneghetti says the Ballarat Marathon should aim to attract Australia's elite. Picture by Lachlan Bence
COMMONWEALTH Games gold medalist Steve Moneghetti says the inaugural Ballarat Marathon, which will be run across the weekend of April 27-28 next year, will provide the perfect opportunity for Australia's young and elite runners to get fast times.

