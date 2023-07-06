Ballarat's marathon to chase the up-and-coming stars of long-distance running

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medalist Steve Moneghetti says the inaugural Ballarat Marathon, which will be run across the weekend of April 27-28 next year, will provide the perfect opportunity for Australia's young and elite runners to get fast times.
The City of Ballarat launched the Ballarat Marathon Festival on Thursday - #runtherat - which will see runners compete on courses from one mile up to the 42km marathon. The entire event to be run along the Ballarat CBD, Sturt Street and Lake Wendouree roads.
Moneghetti, who won a gold medal in the 1994 Commonwealth Games, said the event had the potential to be one of the feature long distance races on the Australian and international calendar.
"I think once it is established and people see how this is a serious event, it will be the prizemoney and then eventually people will be able to see that it is a race where you can run fast times," he said.
"So what I would be targeting initially is for the emerging marathon runner, someone who may not have run a major event yet.
"An emerging athlete will see that this is going to be a quick course, it's a chance for them to run some fast times which they can use going forward."
The hope that more than 2000 runners will take up the opportunity to compete in the inaugural event, but hopes are that up to 10,000 could eventually make their way.
"I was up on the Gold Coast at the weekend and they had record numbers in the half-marathon, their marathon was sold out with 6700 runners and the reason being was they have a narrow section through Hedges Avenue.
"What we do with the course here, because we've got the wide boulevards of Sturt Street, we could have 10,000 people, there's no reason to limit numbers.
"The work that's gone into this is incredible, they've got Dave Carmody who's an international course measurer. it will be an officially measured course which is incredibly significant.
"I quite like the fact that this is a regional event, it's still a big city, so there's plenty of opportunities for people to come and be involved in the event across the weekend."
