Ballarat Community Health CEO, Sean Duffy speaks of the impending challenges for the health of our community and how Ballarat is positioned to meet them.
Ballarat Community Health is seeing the makings of a perfect health storm.
The turbulence we are experiencing across rising energy, food, rental, and interest rates is by all forecasts, just beginning.
Not in decades has such a convergence of increased costs placed so much pressure on an already underfunded community healthcare industry.
The power of community to create a state of health and wellbeing is far greater than any other healthcare service intervention.
Unlocking that power is our collective responsibility and as an industry leader in community health, BCH is encouraging community conversations and debate to raise awareness, educate and inspire a sense of collective action as we face this challenging time.
As a community health service provider, BCH can see these significant disruptions triggering potentially disastrous downstream impacts on the health of local individuals, their families, and their communities.
Mental ill health, problematic gambling, access to food security, obesity, chronic disease, family violence, addiction and other associated health conditions are increasingly reflective of societies' situational response to life's social and economic pressures.
And if that is the gauge, then we have every reason for concern.
A quick snapshot of significant local health indicators reveals:
In 2021 there were 638 people experiencing homelessness in Ballarat (ABS 2023), and access to affordable housing and rental increases add to this burden.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics also reveals a disturbing disparity, with Melbourne life expectancy generally increasing over the past 10 years, while life expectancy in Ballarat and the north-west of the state has decreased.
The leading cause of death in this area proving to be coronary heart disease.
These facts provide just a glimpse into the challenges BCH and other healthcare providers face every day in supporting Ballarat in becoming a healthier, happier more functional community.
Before these facts are dismissed as the problem of the less fortunate and vulnerable, it's worth reflecting on how any sudden change to our own financial, married, physical or work situation could easily see us in a place of vulnerability and need.
No longer is it fair to totally blame personal health on personal choices, neither is it fair to label a certain demographic as the only market for healthcare as the health issues BCH addresses everyday know no postcodes.
Despite its challenges on so many health fronts, Ballarat is in a strong position to weather this storm.
No one is out to sugar coat the difficulties in preventing such an unhealthy economic climate from impacting on local health issues and whilst some social, economic, and commercial influences are outside of our control, here in Ballarat we do have choices that can help us find better health outcomes through these challenging times.
By understanding what areas in our lives are impacting on our health we can target the required preventative measures to avoid poorer outcomes.
We are lucky in Ballarat that we do have the recreational opportunities and open spaces to get outside, to socialise and to enjoy healthy physical activity.
We have the support networks and healthcare options that provide professional services across the full range of primary care and emergency needs, we have schools and tertiary institutions that provide us exceptional education options, and we live in a growing city with increasing employment opportunities. Comparative to many more isolated communities facing this same health storm, we are more fortunate.
What is perhaps most encouraging is the growing alliance in support of regional healthcare, both globally and locally.
The Ottawa Charter was an outcome of the first International Conference on Health Promotion held in Ottawa in 1986 and identified three main points needed for developing community care. These are to:
On a local level we are now seeing a strengthening alliance that is committed to pursuing such an approach to building and strengthening community health within our state and region. Two emerging influencers are:
Nationally less than 2 per cent of total health expenditure is invested in preventative health measures.
Here in Victoria the Community Health Program receives less than 0.5 per cent of the total Victorian health budget and has not seen an increase in more than a decade, despite the State's 20 per cent population growth.
In 2022 in Victoria alone there were over 550,000 potentially preventable hospitalisations identified in the Report on Government Services.
Such evidence exposes the critical role community health services provide in primary care. There is no question there is a perfect storm brewing for health in our communities and the emerging issues we see today, whilst not unique to Ballarat are not acceptable in a modern world.
There is a huge divide in access and equity in the provision of healthcare services. Whilst no one should be left behind, sadly, for many, access can be a bridge too far.
Ballarat Community Health purposefully commits to delivering health and wellbeing services for all people in our community with a commitment to the most vulnerable, and as we head into these challenging times, we will see the importance of primary care services amplified across our community.
'Primary health care is widely regarded as the most inclusive, equitable and cost-effective way to achieve universal health coverage. It is also key to strengthening the resilience of health systems to prepare for, respond to and recover from shocks and crises.' The World Health Organisation.
BCH welcomes reforms to Medicare and increasing bulk-billing incentives for GPs, but much greater system reforms are still needed.
It is an opportune time for more conversations, collaboration, and action from all areas that prevent, influence, and respond to health in our community.
Poor health outcomes transcend all levels of government and their policies, and it stands to reason that a unified, whole of government and community approach is needed to weather this potential health storm.
Ballarat Community Health along with our community health partners share the responsibility to advocate for health to be incorporated into all policy development, driving upstream investment in prevention, promotion, and early intervention.
BCH welcomes community health suggestions via the 'Give feedback' tab on the bchc.org.au homepage.
A healthy community reflects a healthy city and that is something we would all love to see.
Sean Duffy, CEO, Ballarat Community Health
