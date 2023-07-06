BFNL 2023: Key duos back for finals contenders

Sebastopol, Sunbury and Darley all welcome back important duos for round 11 of the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Tony Lockyer and James Keeble, who missed Sebastopol's last outing due to other commitments, return for an enticing clash with Darley at Darley Park.
It will be Lockyer's first game back since being hospitalised after a game-ending knock against Redan in round nine.
DARLEY has named key players in Billy Myers and Bailey Young for the Sebastopol contest.
Myers returns from an ankle injury sustained against Melton, while Young has not featured since injuring his shoulder in round seven against Lake Wendouree.
Duncan Cadman also returns for Darley on Saturday.
SUNBURY welcomes back its captain Tyson Lever for the first time since round four.
Lever missed five matches with a foot injury but returns for a season-defining match-up against East Point.
Mitch Lewis will also return for Sunbury, with the talented midfielder back from overseas travel.
Lewis started the season in red-hot form, averaging over 23 possessions across his opening six matches.
He missed three games while travelling and has not lined up since round seven against Bacchus Marsh.
EAST POINT will swap Paddy Hannaford for Harry Ganley on Saturday.
Hannaford has been troubled by a shoulder issue but the young gun has been a welcome addition to Jackson Merrett's senior side this season.
REDAN'S 2022 BFNL team of the year member in Lachlan George will make his long-awaited return from a back injury he had been battling this season.
George's last contest was in round four, when Redan snuck past Bacchus Marsh by three points on May 6.
He has missed five games of action, in which his Lions came out of with a 2-3 win-loss record.
Lachlan McLean also returns for Redan, with the forward booting nine goals from just five games this season.
There will be no Will Madden for the Lions on Saturday with the Essendon VFL-listed tall overcoming a minor complaint from the weekend, so
BALLARAT coach Chris Maple confirmed Angus Bade will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury confirmed mid-week.
Bade suffered the season-ending injury during Ballarat's inter-league clash with Hampden.
Mitch McGrath and Noah Drever will come into the Swans' round 11 side.
LAKE WENDOUREE'S O'Connell brothers in Joel and Lachlan will not feature against Melton on Saturday.
The duo will be unavailable for the next month due to travel as vice-captain Tim Collins steps up to lead his side.
MELTON will be bolstered by the availability of Harrison Hanley and Adrian Monitto at the weekend.
Hanley has been a consistent performer for the Bloods with five intercept marks in his last outing against Darley.
The reigning premiers sit one game clear on top of the ladder.
Stay tuned for all BFNL and CHFL teams on Footy HQ.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
