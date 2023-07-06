Growing Ballarat suburb 'deserves better'

A growing Ballarat suburb could soon have a clearer path forward, with a long-awaited council plan looking likely to take effect in coming months.
The Miners Rest Township Plan is reaching the end of the approval process to become part of the Ballarat Planning Scheme and guide land use including housing and infrastructure development over the next 10-20 years.
The aim is to protect the rural township character of Miners Rest through a variety of strategies and actions, including rezoning.
Planning Panels Victoria is preparing a report for the council after hearing submissions to the proposed planning scheme amendment in late May.
The next steps are for the council to consider the report and any final public submissions and either adopt, change, or reject the proposed amendment.
If the council adopts the amendment, it will go to the Planning Minister for approval and take effect upon gazettal.
Advocacy group the Committee for Miners Rest (CFMR) is getting ready to break out the champagne to celebrate the culmination of a more than eight-year process.
Committee president Alicia Bond said members were happy with changes they'd influenced through "fierce community input" and confident the plan would clear its final hurdles.
Ms Bond has been part of the committee since its inception in 2014 in response to the Central Victorian Livestock Exchange relocating a large saleyard in the suburb in a process she describes as a "debacle".
The aged and disability care worker and mum of three said the township plan was vital to guide appropriate development and infrastructure investment supporting the suburb's current and future residents - many of them young families and retirees.
Priorities for the flood-prone area included flood mitigation strategies, childcare and recreation facilities, footpaths, and a town centre eliminating the need to drive to other suburbs for shopping and other essential services.
Lot sizes for subdivisions, and consideration of the local quarry and airport were other areas of concern that should be addressed through the plan, Ms Bond said.
"It's important to put things in place that one protect the community; two give the community a voice; and three make the community happier and advocate - because they deserve better," she said.
"There's so many houses and nothing to support them - it shouldn't be that hard."
The council adopted the township plan after about five years of consultation in December 2019 but the associated planning scheme amendment had to go through the Victorian Planning Authority.
Submitters included the CFMR, as well as quarry developer Resi Ventures, and organisations like the CFA and EPA.
The Miners Rest township neighbours Ballarat's Northern Growth Area, which recently went through a similar process to rezone farming and industrial land to accommodate residential development.
