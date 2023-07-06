Dust off your turtle shells, start your engines and watch out for banana peels, as a Mario Kart competition for a good cause comes to Ballarat.
Skipton Street pub The Mallow will be hosting a tournament of the classic racing game on July 30, with all proceeds going towards the Ballarat Soup Bus.
The event will be run in partnership with Classic Screenings, who host the venue's summer outdoor movie screenings.
Four players at a time will be able to battle it out on the Nintendo Switch, with a 3m projector to show off all the action.
Classic Screenings owner Nick Eaton said the winners' prizes were yet to be determined, but encouraged any other Ballarat businesses to come on board.
"If there are any other businesses in Ballarat that would like to throw prizes into the ring to drive it we would love that as well," Mr Eaton said.
"We are going around and speaking to businesses at the moment. It might just be fortune and glory at the end though, we will have to see."
This comes as the winter chill makes life harsher for Ballarat's less fortunate, and welfare services respond to an uptick in people coming to use their services.
The Mallow has long had a relationship with the Ballarat Soup Bus, with new owners Garth and Nicole Healey donating the proceeds from their weekly Friday night raffle to the service.
"On our Friday night raffles we give away a meat tray and a six pack of beer. All of the proceeds from that go to the soup kitchen," Mr Healey said.
"We want to feed people and give someone less fortunate than us a hot meal that they otherwise couldn't get.
"We are very fortunate that we can have hot meals here in the night-time, so we promote that on Friday nights - make sure you give to someone that is less fortunate than you."
Anyone interested in competing can register their attendance online.
"It is a Sunday afternoon. In winter it is something different to do. Get people out and about, we have heaps of interest for it, people are travelling down from Melbourne to participate. It is going to be heated I think," Mr Eaton said.
"The big thing is that it is a fun activity where you are supporting the local community. It is freezing outside at the moment. We have the Soup Bus set up just down the road.
"To have something like that in Ballarat is so critically important, especially during winter."
