The Mallow to host Mario Kart tournament for Ballarat Soup Bus

Alex Dalziel
July 6 2023 - 7:00pm
Classic Screenings owner Nick Eaton and Mallow bar manager Jason Maddern are keen to show off their karting skills. Picture by Kate Healy
Dust off your turtle shells, start your engines and watch out for banana peels, as a Mario Kart competition for a good cause comes to Ballarat.

