Staff and family members couldn't resist getting in on the fun when a Ballarat aged care home hosted its first drag show this week.
Piano Bar stars Daisy Chains and Gabriella Labucci put on a fabulous performance for more than 50 residents at Delacombe's Bupa Aged Care on Tuesday, transforming an activities area with song, dance, and plenty of sparkle.
Lifestyle Activities Officer Barb Tilley organised the visit as a belated celebration of Pride Month (June 1-30) after a survey found residents were "super keen" on the idea.
When it was confirmed in the social calendar, new outfits were ordered online, hair appointments were booked, and family members were invited to share in the joy.
The event was an extra special occasion for couple Jill and Don Ainley, who celebrated an early wedding anniversary in the 1970s at a drag show at St Kilda's Ritz Hotel.
It seemed like a fun way to incorporate some diversity into the home as well as a fabulous show...
Both residents of the home, Jill and Don enjoyed a rare chance to re-enact the date night where they'd watched the famous 'Les Girls Revue' after dinner in a revolving restaurant.
The couple still has a black and white photo featuring one of the Revue's performers and autographed by the others.
"We were just married," said Jill.
"It brings back good memories."
Barb said the event was part of the home's ongoing efforts to supporting and encourage cultural diversity.
"It's really important that everyone feels inclusive and included in care," she said.
"This seemed like a fun way to incorporate some diversity into the home as well as a fabulous show."
Ms Chains and Ms Labucci told The Courier the event was their aged care home debut but hoped it would be "the first of many".
"They were much wilder than our usual audience," Ms Labucci joked.
"We had a wonderful time."
