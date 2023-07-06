A Ballarat tradie allegedly stole more than $130,000 worth of items from construction sites across the city to fund his drug habit, a court has heard.
Joshua Lee Jeffries, who was 32-years-old and working as a supervisor for a concreting company at the time of the alleged thefts, faced a whopping 196 charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
According to a police witness, on the night of February 15, 2023, Jeffries allegedly cut through the plaster wall of a home under construction in Cardigan, which he reached through to open the door and gain access to the property.
Once inside the home, Jeffries allegedly stole a rare concrete polisher worth about $37,000.
The accused's van was captured on CCTV, parked for one hour and 16 minutes at the address at the time the alleged crime took place.
In addition to the Cardigan theft, police allege between January 30 and early March, Jeffries ransacked building sites in Bonshaw, Brown Hill, Smythes Creek and Winter Valley.
Jeffries allegedly used a similar method of break-in at several properties - cutting through plaster walls to access doors - which caused thousands of dollars of damage across the series of thefts.
At properties on Dairymans Way in Bonshaw, Jeffries allegedly stole more than $4,000 worth of items including ovens, dishwashers, cooktops, rangehoods, bathroom fittings and toilets, which were still in their boxes.
At many addresses, the accused's Mitsubishi was allegedly caught on CCTV, and police could trace his mobile phone to the locations at the time of the thefts, the court was told.
After a police patrol noticed a Mitsubishi matching the description of the vehicle caught on CCTV, parked at Jeffries address in Sebastopol, a search warrant was issued and the 32-year-old's home was raided on March 2.
Investigators allegedly found large amounts of stolen tools, accessories and appliances, many of which were still in their packaging, with delivery dockets to different locations across Ballarat still attached.
Various stolen items were allegedly installed in Jeffries' home, including a large awning window, while the bathroom and kitchen appeared to be recently renovated.
Police also seized the accused's mobile phone, where they allegedly found evidence of him trying to sell the items on Facebook marketplace under the pseudonym of Jordan Thompson.
Investigators allegedly also found a methamphetamine pipe at his home, and suspected Jeffries was stealing from construction sites to fund a drug habit.
The police prosecutor argued Jeffries, who is now unemployed, should be denied bail as there was significant risk he would continue to use methamphetamine and commit more burglaries to sustain his drug use.
When considering Jeffries bail application, Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said it was concerning he had gone from committing little to no offences, to major thefts in the span of three months.
"[There's] some issue, drug or otherwise, but this has to be balanced with this being a well organised operation," he said.
"It speaks of something other than a drug addiction, [This is] not some drug addled nincompoop."
Magistrate Zebrowski granted Jeffries, who had been in custody for about three months, bail under strict conditions, and instructed him to return to court on September 7.
