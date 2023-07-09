If ever there was a clear-cut, common-sense proposal with 'win-win' written all over it, the Mars Stadium 'events' railway platform project is it!
Every major group in town seems to support the idea.
For example, Committee for Ballarat's Michael Poulton has been an advocate for the proposal for ages.
If ever Ballarat is to be serious about hosting top-level sport or other major events at - or near - Mars stadium, this is the chance of a lifetime.
Despite having top-level responsibility for 2026 Commonwealth Games matters, Jacinta Allan says there's "not time" and hasn't managed to show up to meet community leaders.
As has been evident at recent AFL events here, trying to cart thousands of people around town in buses is a joke.
We see massive multi-million dollar stations and new platforms being built for half-cooked developments along the Ballarat rail line such as those at Rockbank and Cobblebank, or at Ballan where no more than a couple of dozen travellers seem to alight each day.
It's also a total cop-out for a government 'spokesperson' (The Courier, July 5) to merely point to the major works coming at the Ballarat station - these should have been done 20 years ago!
Compared to the government's fetish for digging huge holes under Melbourne, it can't be that hard to pile up some earth and rocks and rubble, put some facing and a hard surface on it, and at least get Stage 1 of a platform built along the railway line opposite the Mars Stadium over the next couple of years.
And where do our usually visible and vocal local ALP state political 'representatives' - Juliana Addison and Michaela Settle - stand on this one? With the Ballarat people who elected them? Or with their party bosses?
They seem to have gone missing, been gagged, or have their heads in the sand along with Jacinta Allan on this 'no-brainer' proposal. Maybe federal pollie Catherine King, with her ministerial Infrastructure hat on, could make a few strong calls to Spring Street.
It would be a huge boost for the Commonwealth Games, for other future major sporting events in Ballarat, and for the development of the northern areas of the city if this project was to go ahead.
Barry Fitzgerald, Buninyong
I feel the people of Ballarat have been dudded by the Andrews government with the athletes' village not going to be built as a permanent fixture to be put to better use after the Commonwealth Games.
I have been spruiking for a modern mental health facility there to reduce the suicide rate in Ballarat and take a lot of pressure off the emergency department; people with mental illnesses need much better support than what they are getting now and has been like this for more than 40 years.
People have also pushed for affordable housing there and in other parts of Ballarat - well that won't happen either. With portables going there, it will look like a giant Lego land.
The $30 million spent on a royal commission into mental health has been a complete waste if the athletes' villages in Ballarat and other regional areas aren't turned into modern mental health facilities.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
