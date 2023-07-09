It's great news for Ballarat that Norwich Plaza will be finally refurbished after so many years of decay.
But what about the clock?
Let's face it - it's the building we hate, not the clock which unfortunately has been left to decay with the rest of Norwich Plaza.
For 40 years that clock has been gazing upon Sturt Street.
How Ballarat and the world has changed since it was switched on all those years ago!
Let's keep the clock, update and refurbish, let's give it a new lease on life.
Maybe one of Ballarat's businesses or companies may even sponsor and maintain the clock being in such a prominent position.
A prime example is the Nylex Clock on top of the silos of Richmond, they even wrote a song about it.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat
La Trobe Street from Sutton Street to Wiltshire Lane needs trees, even if they take some parking spots as happens in other parts of town.
All those now reasonable-looking retail and wholesale businesses in that stretch desperately need trees.
La Trobe Street-Carngham Road is now a significant entry to Ballarat for those who live in the newer western suburbs.
If the old Market Hotel is to be developed to impress visitors for the Commonwealth Games, then tree planting needs to start so that parks, gardens and tree-lined streets are a welcoming sight.
The median strip in front of The Market Hotel would benefit.
Brian Dixon, Ballarat North
What is going to happen to the Bridge Mall trees? Are they going to be relocated?
Joyce Currie, Wendouree
Two weeks ago, roadworks started on a road section between the Arch of Victory and the junction of Ring Road.
The whole inbound lane was dug up and then left. No road work has been done in the past eight days. The road is full of mud and rocks. Cars are getting damaged with mud, potholes and gravel.
Mehdi Bhimji, Alfredton
I was interested to read an article by technologist Mathew Dickerson recently about the running costs of EVs.
Not only is the cost of running an EV about 75 times less than running a petrol car, even taking into account the conversion of coal-fired energy to power, the fuel efficiency of an EV is higher than a petrol or diesel car.
Plus, we can breathe easy knowing that tail-pipe emissions are zero.
Reducing pollution, as well as running costs, should be good incentives for those in the market for an electric vehicle.
Anne O'Hara, ACT
What person thought it would be a good idea to build a childcare centre right next to a police station in Creswick?
Members of the public and offenders go there with their disputes and complaints and that can spill into the street. I'm not against childcare centres - we need more of them.
But it is a horrible choice for vulnerable members of the community to be playing next door.
Nick Smerdon, Ballarat
