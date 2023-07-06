Ballarat is included in a severe weather warning for damaging winds across much of Victoria's south.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a "vigorous northwesterly flow" will develop over Victoria from Friday afternoon and into the weekend.
"Damaging winds, averaging 55 to 65 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely to develop over far southwest Victoria, the Central Ranges, Grampians and Alpine peaks during Friday evening," the warning said.
"Damaging winds are then expected to extend to the remainder of the warning area including Melbourne during Saturday morning.
"Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The associated cold front is also expected to bring more rain to the region, with one to three millimetres of forecast on Friday and four to 10 millimetres on Saturday - when the worst of the weather is due.
Saturday is also expected to bring a maximum temperature of just nine degrees.
Ballarat recorded its wettest June in more than three years this year, with 100.8 millimetres falling at the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather station at Ballarat Airport.
So far in July, 8.4 millimetres has fallen.
