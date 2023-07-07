The Ballarat Football Netball League returns to action following the inter-league break with potentially its biggest round yet.
Three of the weekend's five clashes have big ramifications on the ladder as neighbouring teams go head-to-head on Saturday.
At Clarke Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 10, 2022 - East Point 12.15 (87) d Sunbury 11.8 (74)
Saturday's Clarke Oval clash provides an almighty eight-point swing for the two sides involved.
The winner will move a game clear of the loser, who will fall to seventh.
It will certainly be a season-defining clash for both sides, but it could potentially be season-ending if East Point loses, which faces a tough three weeks ahead.
The Roos are one of three teams on 20 points through 11 rounds, going head-to-head with one of those teams in Sunbury on Saturday.
A win would provide East Point with a four-point gap to the then-seventh placed Sunbury, but a loss would see the Roos slide out of the finals picture instead.
If the Roos lose to Sunbury on Saturday, another eight-point contest awaits with a trip to City Oval.
It means within two weeks - if things go wrong for East Point - it could find itself two games outside of the top six before a clash with the reigning premiers.
At Alfredton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 1, 2022 - Bacchus Marsh 11.10 (76) d Ballarat 10.14 (74)
It has been a long time between drinks for these two sides, who have not matched up since the opening round of the 2022 BFNL season.
A win for Ballarat could see its slim finals hopes stay alive, while Bacchus Marsh would draw level with the Swans on 12 points should the Cobras get over the line.
It will be an interesting match-up between two sides who have blooded plenty of youth this season.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 1, 2022 - Darley 10.12 (72) d Sebastopol 9.12 (66)
After starting the season 7-0, Darley has dropped back-to-back games and now welcomes last year's grand finallists in Sebastopol to town.
There is still plenty of time remaining in the season but Darley will not want to head into its round 12 bye on a three-game losing streak.
Sebastopol, on the other hand, seems to have recaptured its form from last season to set up a mouth-watering Darley Park clash.
Both sides welcome back key players as Tony Lockyer and James Keeble return for Sebastopol, while Bailey Young and Billy Myers re-join Darley.
At Maddingley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 18, 2022 - Melton 23.17 (155) d Lake Wendouree 5.3 (33)
Melton reminded everyone what it is capable of last round with a 121-point thumping of Ballarat.
Sebastopol's clash with Darley means Melton will go another game clear of the losing side, unless Tim Shearer's Lakers cause an almighty upset.
Lake Wendouree will be captained by Tim Collins as Joel O'Connell departs for four weeks.
At Melton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 18, 2022 - Redan 14.19 (103) d Melton South 8.9 (57)
Redan has been patiently waiting for its much-needed percentage boost and now, against Melton South, it finally gets its chance.
The Lions hold the lowest percentage of the top seven teams, all who are in finals contention, but could jump both Sunbury and East Point with a big win on Saturday.
These two sides go head-to-head twice this season meaning Redan can lock in eight crucial points in the second half of the season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
