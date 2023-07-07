Loyalty is a quality that has long been used to describe Miner Kristy Rinaldi in her basketball career - and loyalty is not a term used lightly when it comes to the veteran.
Rinaldi has become a rare gem in Ballarat sport: a captain and multiple most valuable player for the Miners but not often called the star on the roster; a hardworker in her sport who has pushed her game to the highest levels she could while constantly bringing her experience back to help develop basketball in Ballarat.
When Rinaldi's time with the Miners ends this next week, it is not the complete end of an era but finding a way to follow in Rinaldi's footsteps in Ballarat team sport has become increasingly more elusive.
Rinaldi has become the epitome for what our marquee teams have long fundamentally aimed to offer.
The 37-year-old worked through Ballarat's junior basketball ranks to make her South East Australian Basketball League debut as an emerging teenage talent in 2003 and moving into the senior ranks amid the Lady Miners' golden era.
Rinaldi has moved in and out of the program, pushing her game in the Women's National Basketball Legaue in stints with Bendigo, Dandenong and later Adelaide. When Rinaldi would return - then to the Minerdome - there was an enthusiasm for what she could bring to improve Ballarat's SEABL and grassroots games.
In a city whose marquee sporting teams have effectively been gutted in the past decade, the Miners' men's and women's programs have remained steadfast.
The Miners keep open that pathway for the region's junior talent to be able to take their games to the next level, essentially the second tier in Australia, based in Ballarat.
This is what North Ballarat Roosters promoted via the Victorian Football League and Ballarat Pride, later Sovereigns, in the Victorian Netball League in programs that player our best against and alongside elites with a view to enrich the grassroots in their return.
Rinaldi has put pause to her basketball career before, chalking up 297 Miners games in 13 seasons to step back in 2018. She was back with the Miners in 2020 at the time not knowing her leadership would be vital to help the club through pandemic recovery.
It is worth noting our marquee sporting teams in NBL1 are semi-professional with players juggling careers or study simultaneously with playing at a high level.
Descriptors such as legend or evergreen or veteran do not quite seem to do justice for such a decorated time on the floor. These terms can often be over-used.
In speaking on her retirement, Rinaldi felt she still had the ability to remain competitive in the now-NBL1 but her desire to play on had waned. Rinaldi had given her all and will go out strong.
What a way to finish with the Miners by taking on arch-rivals Geelong and Bendigo. You can always feel the extra fierceness in play, both in the men's and women's games against these well-entrenched nemeses.
Rinaldi is set to play her 350th Miners game in Geelong and round out her career on game-352 in Bendigo.
Our chance to say farewell and a genuine thank-you is at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday against Diamond Valley.
A true sporting warrior and role-model for our region, a career like Rinaldi's is not one we will see often.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.