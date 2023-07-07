The Courier
Talent League: Super Sunday for Greater Western Victoria Rebels

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 7 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Lachie Charleson (left), Oscar Gawith and Sam Lalor will line up for Vic Country on Sunday.
National Championships duties and a Talent League double-header awaits the Rebels on Sunday.

