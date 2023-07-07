National Championships duties and a Talent League double-header awaits the Rebels on Sunday.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels now boast six selections in the 2023 Victoria Country National Championships squad.
Minyip Murtoa junior Oscar Gawith has been added to the squad ahead of Sunday's clash with a dominant Allies outfit.
The 190-centimetre tall defender's impressive Talent League season has been rewarded as he prepares to line up alongside five Rebels teammates in Joel Freijah, Luamon Lual, George Stevens, Sam Lalor and Lachie Charleson.
Gawith was once a goal-kicking midfielder before making a game-changing move to defence.
"(I have) really started to find my place down there in the backline because I never really played there before my first senior game. I have played there ever since," Gawith said prior to round seven.
Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown spoke highly of Gawith following his Vic Country selection.
"We are super excited for Oscar to be given this opportunity," Brown said.
"He has been playing some really good football with the Rebels so he certainly deserves his spot in the side."
Gawith has lined up in six Rebels games this season, averaging over 10 disposals and two tackles per game.
He started the Talent League season in red-hot form with back-to-back appearances in the Rebels' best players.
Gawith earned best-on-ground honours in the Rebels' stunning comeback win against Sydney in round two.
His addition to Vic Country comes after big-bodied midfielder George Stevens was forced to play a lockdown role in the representative side's win against Western Australia last week.
Stevens still amassed 75 ranking points - equal to Rebels teammate Luamon Lual - in the two-point win.
It was Sam Lalor's first game in the carnival, with the bottom-ager an exciting talent for 2024.
The six Rebels turn their attention to an Allies side looking to continue their unbeaten run.
The Allies boast potential top-10 picks in Jed Walter and Colby McKercher who have put together stellar performances this year.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys will be without their National Championships representative players for their round 13 Talent League clash with the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.
The Rebels return to action following a bye round over the inter-league break, allowing a handful of junior talent to represent either Ballarat or Hampden in the Mars Stadium contest.
Talent Lead Operations Manager Brooke Brown said Vic Country selection provided other boys with a "wonderful" opportunity to line up for the program.
"There have been a number of boys working hard back at their community clubs in the hope of an opportunity and this weekend a number of boys will get that (opportunity)," Brown said.
"It will be a tough contest against the Bushrangers and we are certainly looking forward to it."
The Bushrangers head into the Highgate Recreation Reserve match-up with just two wins to their name.
The 15th placed side has not won since round seven, but the Talent League is known to be an incredibly even competition.
Greater Western Victoria enjoyed a win in its last time out in a dominant 33-point triumph over Dandenong.
It was a 67-point swing from when the two sides met earlier in round four.
The Rebels host Murray away from Mars Stadium, with the Highgate clash kicking off at 1pm on Sunday.
It is a double-header with the Girls.
Greater Western Rebels Girls are looking to improve against Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League on Sunday.
Talent lead Brooke Brown said despite a loss to Dandenong Stingrays, talent lead Brook Brown said the Rebels were always keen to keep learning.
"They never lose sprint. They thrive on honest feedback and just want to get better both on an individual level and also as a team.
"We have looked at the vision from our last game, trained well and hopefully we are able to take those skills into the game against the Bushrangers," Brown said.
The Rebels host the Bushrangers at 11am at Highgate Recreation Reserve.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.