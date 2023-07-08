The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat council calls increases homelessness a 'perfect storm of welfare crisis'

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Low welfare, limited public housing and cost of living increase a 'perfect storm' for homelessness.
Low welfare, limited public housing and cost of living increase a 'perfect storm' for homelessness.

A councillor has called the current homelessness issues a "perfect storm of welfare crisis."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.