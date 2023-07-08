A councillor has called the current homelessness issues a "perfect storm of welfare crisis."
Social support services have recently flagged the increase of people reaching out for services and facing homelessness.
Uniting's senior manager for homelessness Adam Liversage said the services team was seeing an increase in people in need of support.
While Uniting in Ballarat were able to help 1400 people last year, they still turned away 1000 people. More than 250 people are on the Uniting public housing waitlist.
"I've been here 15 years and this is the highest I've seen the homelessness numbers in Ballarat," he said.
Around 80 people are sleeping rough around Ballarat, despite it being mid-winter.
Councillor Belinda Coates, who has decades of experience in social work, said while Commonwealth and state governments have the "strongest levers to address policy to impact on homelessness and social wellbeing."
"Over the past couple of decades, if not more, there has been a chronic underinvestment in public housing in Australia," she said.
Cr Coates said while local government can advocate, there are some practical strategies council could put in place as the level of government closest to the people.
Cr Coates referred to a research report by Leanne Mitchell on how local government can help the homelessness crisis.
"We are at the frontline of seeing and hearing about this as local government," she said.
"There are things like educating the community and bringing people together to build a collective response. Through our close connections to community we can hopefully play a wider role in prevention."
Cr Coates said having resources with council's customer services and at the Ballarat library could help people navigate out of situations before they reach crisis level and needing public housing or social services like United.
Mayor Des Hudson said while council's work hard to advocate, the "glacial speed" of development can be frustrating when people need housing.
"Regional cities, mayors and CEOs, and just had meeting around us the planning scheme seems to move at a glacial speed when you've got issues around a lack of housing opportunities," he said.
"We need to be much better at this. We move so slowly."
Cr Hudson said a national shortage of town planners also slows down housing development.
City of Ballarat councillors raised concerns over the food security of their community at the previous council meeting.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson raised alarm over posts in Ballarat social media groups where families were pleading for help to feed their children.
"In Ballarat the number of adults and children accessing food relief services has more than tripled in recent years," she said.
"This concerning increase in demand highlights the urgent need to address food insecurity in our community."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
