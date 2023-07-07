City FC win-streak rolling into Doveton

Ballarat City FC boasts a two-game winning streak as it prepares for a round 17 NPL3 match-up against Doveton SC on Saturday.
It is a different-looking City FC side to the one that featured last time these two sides went head-to-head.
It was a 6-2 thumping for Ballarat back in round six as the then-struggling side opened its 2023 campaign with five losses in its opening six weeks.
That six-game winless start extended through to round 14, before Michael Trigger's side finally broke through for a drought-breaking win.
Now, City FC appears to have turned a corner and round 17 brings an opportunity to show its progress once more.
The NPL3 side enters round 17 following a 3-1 win against Beaumaris SC, preluded by a 3-2 victory over Goulburn Valley.
Player-manager Trigger said his side "really deserved" their most-recent victory as he turns his attention to Doveton.
"We just go about it week-by-week, that's all we can do," he said.
"We'll stay focused on ourselves and keep improving session-by-session and game-by-game which I think we're doing.
"We've turned a corner, it might be too late but we can only do what's ahead of us and that's the game against Doveton on the weekend."
A 2-all draw in round seven last year will provide City FC with some belief ahead of the Waratah Reserve contest, although City FC lines up awfully different to the 2022 clash.
One thing has not changed since the 2022 match-up, with City FC still finding itself in the midst of a relegation battle.
A win could see City FC trim the deficit to Beaumaris to four points with six games remaining.
"We will take it game-by-game but at this stage of the season anything can happen," Trigger said.
"We know we cannot rely on other results to go our way, we can only rely on ourselves."
Trigger will be forced to watch from the sidelines, having picked up a red card in last week's Beaumaris clash.
It is not unfamiliar territory for Trigger, who had to watch from the sidelines while he waited for his clearance to be approved when returning to Ballarat during the transfer window.
