Ballarat NAIDOC Week 2023: BADAC Gunditjmara Elder Uncle Rob Watts creates chainsaw carvings

KG
By Kirra Grimes
July 9 2023 - 5:00am
Self-taught artist Rob Watts has been getting commissions from all over Ballarat for his chainsaw-carved sculptures. Pictures by Kate Healy
From the Framlingham Mission to the nightclubs of Brisbane and all sorts of ups and downs in between, Uncle Rob Watts has seen a lot in his 67 years, and he's putting it to good use.

