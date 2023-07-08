From the Framlingham Mission to the nightclubs of Brisbane and all sorts of ups and downs in between, Uncle Rob Watts has seen a lot in his 67 years, and he's putting it to good use.
The Gunditjmara Elder has dedicated much of his life to educating and empowering younger generations - whether as a foster carer, prison mentor, or in his role at the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BADAC).
Born in Warrnambool, early life experiences like having alcohol poured down his throat on the Mission, and moving to Sydney at 14 to live with his Aunty Alice have shaped the man he is today.
He rarely drinks, preferring to spend his time painting, burning sceneries into kangaroo skins, and on his latest passion: chainsaw-carved wooden sculptures.
Art has always been his "escape" but it's only on settling in Redan four years ago it became part of his job.
He worked as a security guard around Melbourne and Brisbane for almost a decade, then shifted into hotel management in far-north NSW, then suffered a heart attack and decided it was time for another change.
With wife Jenny, he packed up and came "home" to Victoria, choosing Ballarat to be close to his 83-year-old Uncle Frank Laxton.
First taking a cleaning job, he was within a few months offered a role in BADAC's 'Strong Culture, Strong Families' program.
His focus is cultural and therapeutic support, mostly through art so far, but he'd love to run youth camps to foster knowledge and connections to country.
Every second week, Rob drives to Hopkins Correctional Centre at Ararat to spend time with "the Koori boys," as he calls them.
The official role is developing cultural support plans, but Rob says it's really "just talking".
"Sometimes, I growl at them and ask them how long they've been in there and do they have a partner and children?" he said.
"If the answer is 'Yes', I ask them: 'When is enough enough?'"
"You try to shift them away from old habits, get them to wake up to themselves."
A proud moment was when one of the more "reluctant" prisoners opened up in a conversation about art and told Rob he'd "learned more from you in one hour than in three years in here".
It was Uncle Frank who set the example there, working in prisons for about 20 years before the travel became too much.
Hopkins is one of many places to display one of Rob's increasingly in-demand chainsaw sculptures.
The carvings are mostly done out the back of BADAC's Golden Point building - where it all started about nine months ago when a hazardous tree needed cutting down.
Rather than waste the tree stump, Rob decided to make it a feature by imprinting totems including lizards and birds.
Arborists have since donated more timber, and Rob can hardly keep up with commissions coming in from schools and other community facilities.
At home with Jenny, he's cared for 18 foster children, including half a dozen since arriving in Ballarat. His own grown-up daughters have given him 26 grandchildren.
It's not been without its challenges, but his love of people and inspiration from Aunty Alice and Uncle Frank have kept him going.
He hopes he, like his Elders, can be a positive role model for Indigenous youth who don't have one within their families.
"I'm hoping they can learn to respect their culture and respect themselves - because you need to respect yourself before you respect anyone else," he said.
"I always tell people the [Gippsland author] Phillip Pepper quote: 'You are what you make yourself to be'.
"To me, that means nobody can really help you unless you make that first move of helping yourself.
"A lot of people don't have that kind of attitude - they don't know how to pick themselves up."
