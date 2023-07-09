The community can now have its say on the five heritage properties which City of Ballarat council is seeking to have Heritage Overlay.
The five properties spread across the municipality - Victory House in Canadian, Bournedale Selkirk House in Ballarat North, Mossmont House in Buninyong and St Mark's Anglican Parsonage in Brown Hill.
Since the council voted to reach out to the planning minister to have five houses considered "outside Ballarat's existing Heritage Overlay" in February, one property sadly no longer exists.
Miner's Right/John Pearce House at 89 Magpie Street in Golden Point was demolished after a fire in May.
The council received a structural engineer report stating that the fire-damaged structure was unsafe and recommended it be demolished as a matter of urgency as it posed a public safety risk.
The MySay page includes supporting documents for each proposed property.
Ballarat Heritage Watch president Stuart Kelly said there were a number of places in Ballarat that had been overlooked in the past when it came to heritage consideration.
"Hopefully this is the start of having more places listed," he said.
"These ones are mainly in the built-up area but there are a number in country areas and farms that should be identified."
Mr Kelly said what kicked off the process seemed to be "pure luck".
"The Victory House one was only discovered because someone put in an application to be demolished," he said.
"Someone noted it was an important house with heritage connections to the mining area and in particular the mining by the Chinese community.
"Our history is something which should be retained."
Mr Kelly noted the Magpie Street location, saying it was "too late".
"These things take a long time," he said.
Mr Kelly noted the Mossmont property was identified in a study as something worthy of protection some 40 years ago in 1983.
He said some people might be "misguided" on what the Heritage Overlay would mean for property owners.
"Most things that you do to a house you need a building permit," Mr Kelly said.
"The Heritage Overlay does add in an extra permit you need."
Mr Kelly said in the long run people valued places with Heritage Overlay.
"Most people who have a heritage house want to restore it or keep it in all its glory," he said.
This is just stage two of the amendment process for the Heritage Overlay.
Feedback submissions close on July 31.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
