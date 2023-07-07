Friday footy update: tough time for player as grounds get heavier

Football coaches at all levels say this is the toughest time of the season.
As well as being pivotal in the battle for finals berths, it is also the time of year when weather and ground conditions become the most testing.
Who likes training in the cold on muddy grounds?
Ballarat-based Ballarat Football Netball League senior clubs have been fortunate over the past decade to have grounds upgraded.
No longer are players in ankle deep mud and water.
They now run on top of the ground.
Central Highlands Football League clubs are not so lucky.
Right now most CHFL grounds are starting to feel the pinch, with water logging an issue.
And they are not going to get much better in the immediate weeks ahead.
It is going to be tough grind for all.
