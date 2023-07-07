A man has been fined after his two dogs escaped and invaded a home where they savaged another dog, a court has heard.
Peter Foster was not present in the Ballarat Magistrates' court on Thursday, but was handed a hefty find for the attack.
The court heard on February 8, 2023, a brindle Staffordshire terrier named Renny and a black Staffordshire terrier named Outlaw escaped from Foster's home in Skipton Street, Ballarat Central.
They were then caught on CCTV scaling the fence of another home in Ballarat Central.
Once inside the property they savaged a black poodle-type dog named Sunny.
Sunny required emergency veterinary treatment, after sustaining an armpit wound which was bleeding profusely.
The dog had further injuries including a small wound on its right hand side, multiple puncture wounds and soft tissue damage to its chest.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Legal representation for council proposed both dogs be declared dangerous, and said Foster should be fined veterinary fees of $1653.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski convicted and fined Foster $3,000, in addition to the veterinary fees, which were to be reimbursed to the victim.
It comes as dangerous dog attacks are on the rise in Ballarat, with 36 dangerous dogs reported in 2022-23, up from just 13 reports in 2021-22.
While fines for dangerous dogs in the City of Ballarat have increased since July 1, with owners now charged $370 for having a dangerous dog-at large, while unregistered cats and dogs will also attract a $370 fine.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.