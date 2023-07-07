The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Peter Foster convicted in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for dog attack

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
July 7 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been fined for a Ballarat Central dog attack. Stock photo
A man has been fined for a Ballarat Central dog attack. Stock photo

A man has been fined after his two dogs escaped and invaded a home where they savaged another dog, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.