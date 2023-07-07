Tigers sound warning for other CHFL premiership contenders

Springbank coach Andrew Challis has sounded a warning for fellow Central Highlands Football League premiership contenders.
"I feel we're a better side than last year."
That is saying something given the Tigers reached the 2022 grand final, with only Gordon ultimately standing between them and a premiership.
Challis said Springbank had been a work in progress since starting out the season adjusting to player losses, a substantial list of injuries and working in a select group of recruits.
He said it was all about getting players back.
The Tigers still have a few pieces of their selection jigsaw to finalise, but Challis is more than pleased with where they are at with seven rounds to play - including clashes with Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton.
Challis said improved depth was the key to second-placed Springbank's improvement.
"Our bottom four to six players are better than last year."
Springbank lined up in the opening round without seven grand final players and lost two of its opening three rounds.
It has since gone on an unbeaten run of seven games, picking up momentum along the way.
The Tigers go into Saturday's meeting with Buninyong at Wallace without the likes of Fletcher Toose and important midfielder Kieran Maher, and Stephen Staunton and Chris Quinlan still finding their feet after missing the first half of the season.
