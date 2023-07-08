The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Magistrates Court family violence sentencing questioned by victim survivor

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaisey Cachia feels the justice system let her down. Picture by Kate Healy
Kaisey Cachia feels the justice system let her down. Picture by Kate Healy

A Ballarat woman is calling for tougher sentencing of family violence offenders after serious threats from her ex-partner were dealt with by way of financial penalty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.