'Running a racket': Facebook scammer punished in court

A Ballarat man has faced court for using Facebook marketplace to rip off a 60-year-old victim to the tune of $1400.
Craig Mcgregor, 58, who also faced charges relating to driving while suspended, pleaded guilty to the charge of obtaining property by deception in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
According to a police summary, Mcgregor agreed to sell an iPhone and electric shaver to a 60-year-old man on Facebook marketplace for $1700 and $150 respectively.
On January 11, 2023, Mcgregor met the victim at a Ballarat McDonald's where he asked for money upfront because he had to pay for his car service.
The victim initially refused, but eventually gave Mcgregor $1400 in cash, who left the McDonald's for a mechanic.
Mcgregor then had a brief conversation with a mechanic, after which he was confronted by the victim, but he left, saying he had to use the toilet.
The victim followed the 58-year-old to Ballarat Hungry Jacks, after Mcgregor returned from the toilet, the victim entered Mcgregor's vehicle.
You take advantage of people who are legitimately trying to buy things and you rip them off- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
At this point Mcgregor became aggressive and told the victim to "get out of my f***ing car."
Defence counsel for Mcgregor said the accused's wife was terminally ill with cancer, and Mcgregor was her full time carer.
Owing to this he was unable to work, as he often takes his wife to Melbourne at least two to three times a week for treatment.
Mcgregor's lawyer said his client's actions had been a "stupid spur of the moment decision."
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said given Mcgregor's previous criminal history, he couldn't believe that it was an impulsive offence.
"I'm seeing a pattern here, on every line there's a deception," he said.
"The whole summary before the court speaks of a man running a racket, I can't accept it."
While Magistrate Zebrowski acknowledged Mcgregor's difficult circumstances, he said he couldn't accept his behaviour.
"Here's the reality, what you're going through in your personal life is tragic and I extend my sympathy," he said.
"But it doesn't mean you have carte blanche to behave as you like.
"You take advantage of people who are legitimately trying to buy things and you rip them off."
Mcgregor was convicted and fined $300, and placed on a good behaviour bond until December 4, 2024 where he is required to repay the victim in fortnightly installments.
