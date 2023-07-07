EQUALITY needs to be kept at the fore when in efforts to keep up with rising demands for youth mental health services, Ballarat Community Health chief Sean Duffy says.
Mr Duffy has again made clear this region's urgent need for improved access to free, holistic youth mental health body Headspace, renewing his call for satellite services similar to other large regional areas.
Headspace celebrated 10 years in Ballarat this week at its newly refurbished Camp Street base that was already bursting at the seams when it re-opened in October. Some team-members are based at Ballarat Community Health centres in Sebastopol, Wendouree and Lucas.
Mr Duffy said the service was great for Ballarat's young people - primarily supporting those aged 12 to 25 - but it was tougher for those further afield in towns such as Maryborough or Ararat.
Neighbouring regional centre Geelong opened a satellite centre in Corio in May for young people in the city's northern suburbs. Geelong also has an extension service in Ocean Grove for the Bellarine Peninsula.
This also comes amid an urgent mental health crisis facing this community in the wake of a scourge of youth suicide.
"It's important we have equality in these types of services," Mr Duffy said.
"As Ballarat gets bigger we need to start thinking about more support. Bigger locations around Victoria have growth problems and overcome it by satellite centres...Ballarat needs to be following that and going to different smaller centres with the same types of services.
"Connectivity and transport are important for access in developing expanded sites."
Mr Duffy said the hub's evolving success had been from a joint effort in health and organisations across the region that made up the consortium, which oversaw Ballarat Headspace.
He also said co-designing services with the region's youth played an integral role in creating a safe space tailored to needs.
