SPRINGBANK has the opportunity to almost certainly end Buninyong's finals hopes.
The Tigers are chasing an eighth win on end to help consolidate a spot in the top four.
Buninyong has also been able to string some wins together - getting three in a row to be within one game of the top eight.
However, one defeat will most likely end that charge.
TEAM CHANGES
SPRINGBANK
In: Dylan Shelley, Maison Doll, Billy Hanrahan
Out: Kieran Maher, Jacob White, Jack Simpson
BUNINYONG
In: Brayden Marchant, H Donald
Out: Jack Flanagan, Abraham Grant
SELECTION: Tigers
GORDON should bounce back from its first loss of the season.
The Eagles remain a little unsettled - Ben Frazer, Billy Griffiths and Lachy Reynold with inclusions to cover the losses of Ethan Crackel and Sam Griffiths.
However, they continue to showcase a wealth of depth and experience.
Michael Lockyer returns for the Grasshoppers to some goalkicking power, but they will need more than that.
Rokewood-Corindhap is playing well in patches, but has been running out of legs and this is the last thing it can afford against the reigning premier.
TEAM CHANGES
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Lukas Essenwenger, Michael Lockyer
Out: Patrick Haberfield, Damon Van Dyken
GORDON
In: Ben Frazer, Billy Griffiths, Lachy Reynolds, Cohen Le Sueur
Out: Dan Pascoe, Ash Cutts, Ethan Crackel, Sam Griffiths
SELECTION: Eagles
Dunnstown will move a step closer to playing finals by defeating Creswick.
The Towners finally took down a top eight side when it had the better of Carngham-Linton in a one-sided affair.
Their form has not been great, but their draw will allow them to do enough, with games against Ballan, Daylesford and Waubra to come.
Dunnstown has selected CHFL under-18 representatives Caleb Rinaldi and Clay Donald to make their debut.
Creswick has some reward with back-to-back wins, but this looks well beyond it.
TEAM CHANGES
CRESWICK
In: Max Phillips, Sam McKeegan
Out Tom Scott, Branden Sternberg
DUNNSTOWN
In: Caleb Rinaldi, Clay Donald
Out: Kayle Mullane, Mitch Tuddenham
SELECTION: Towners
Each has a lot to play for.
Carngham-Linton needs to rediscover the daring game which has led to a remarkable improvement this year and make amends for a heavy loss to Dunnstown.
The Saints should be able to achieve in better conditions.
They have regained four important players in Kynan Raven Tarun Raven, Austin McPherson and Brad McDonald, who will make a big difference.
Learmonth has to win to stay in the hunt for the finals.
With four important outs - Jake Dunne, Harley Hunter, Cam Kimber and Brenton Powell - it looks beyond the Lakies.
They have struggled to get any real momentum and this match-up does not help.
TEAM CHANGES
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Kynan Raven Tarun Raven, Austin McPherson, Brad McDonald
Out: Hayden Blower, Hudson Palmer, Ted O'Brien, Jack SavIge
LEARMONTH
In: Sam McCrum, James Crilly, Monty Judd, Peter Norman, Luke Hallett
Out: Jake Dunne, Harley Hunter, Cam Kimber, Brenton Powell, Joe Neal
SELECTION: Saints
Beaufort continues to strengthen its line-up.
Brendan Howard is back for a third appearance for the season and his first since round six and Clayton Jardine has been selected for only his second game of the year as Bradie Tdomas and Dempsey Wenn aslo return.
Unfortunately it is all coming too late for the Crows, which had brought in 12 players in two weeks.
The Crows will be the better for the run after drawing against Waubra.
They had every chance to win that game, but will not be so lucky this time.
Newlyn still does not have star recruit Nick Carter, and loses Dan Wehrung and Marcus Tilley, but the four premiership points will still belong to them.
TEAM CHANGES
BEAUFORT
In: Bradie Thomas, Brendan Howard, Dempsey Wenn, Clayton Jardine
Out: Jeremy Broadbent, Brayden Northern, Lachlan Fraser, Liam McLinden
NEWLYN
In Maddison Rogers Jack Lee
Out Dan Wehrung, Marcus Tilley
SELECTION: Cats
Top against bottom.
That suggests a lopsided contest and it is hard to imagine anything else.
Waubra has not been helped by the loss of star youngster Tom Ford, who will miss the rest of the season with a broken arm.
Bungaree will miss defender Ben Simpson.
His absence will certainly impact in bigger games, but not this one.
TEAM CHANGES
BUNGAREE
IN Tom Wakefield, Jesse Gallagher
OUT Ben Simpson, Ethan Forbes
WAUBRA
In: Jackson Kinna, Ben Wilson
Out: Tom Ford, Riley Petrascu
SELECTION: Demons
SKIPTON has welcomed back three players pivotal to its hopes of claiming a second consecutive major scalp in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Emus had to draw on everything it had to get over reigning premier Gordon and their top eight battle with Hepburn at Skipton on Saturday will be no different.
Skipton has regained the services of Mitch Gilbert, Matt Romeril and Andrew Pitson for the assignment, which offers the prize of a spot in the top four.
Hepburn has also been bolstered by the return of experienced duo Dan O'Halloran and Mitch McKay.
O'Halloran has not played since round four and has been named on an extended interchange.
This promises to be a tight one.
Skipton might just have the edge even with Sam Willian still missing from the midfield.
TEAM CHANGES
SKIPTON
In: Matt Romeril, Andrew Pitson, Mitch Gilbert
Out: Jack Cuttler, Sam Peeters, Josh Peters
HEPBURN,
In: Mitch McKay, Dan O'Halloran
Out Bodhi Robinson, Sage Eguchi
SELECTION: Emus
HERE is a match which could go either way with each side desperate to get a second win on the board.
Both have important additions, with Daylesford adding Aaron Smith, Luke Jones and James Fox, who is playing only his second game for the season.
The Bulldogs have on a fews occasions left their run too late.
If they can get going early, they can actually make the running.
The VFl experienced David Stretton was an important signing for Ballan.
He plays for the first time since damaging a hamstring in round two, which is a big plus.
The tall Ethan Kennedy is also an important inclusion, while Ash Mullane has returned to WA after a one-off appearance with his old club.
Kobe Heafield and Tom Parente return to the under-18s.
TEAM CHANGES
DAYLESFORD
In: Aaron Smith, Luke Jones, James Fox
Out: Jake Briggs, Adam Leonard, Hamish Jarrad
BALLAN
In: Ethan Kennedy, David Stretton, Banjo Leahy
Out: Kobe Heafield, Ashley Mullane, Tom Parente
SELECTION: Bulldogs
