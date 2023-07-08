Petra Rodgers is launching back into the Ballarat art scene with her latest exhibition inspired by vintage pictures.
Rodgers said she loved to find the interesting details in vintage pictures and recreate every-day moments through her artwork.
"I love the history of pictures and they bring back personal memories, so I was looking for a way to paint them, to recreate the feelings," she said.
The concept of the show came from a childhood dream that has stuck with Rodgers.
"It was about me being a film editor and holding a piece of film strip in my hand," she said.
"The characters in the filmstrip were just popping out dancing on top of the film."
While she ended up taking the artist route, the love of photography has always stuck with Rodgers and in the latest show she has put together her artwork to feel like a string of photographs.
"Each photograph is like a vignette of the everyday sort of situation that I find in life," she said.
Rodgers finds the photos online, at local markets and in antique stores.
"I am interested in the idea that people don't hang on to photographs anymore," she said.
"They do in a sense on their phone, but the physical nature is different."
The style of the latest exhibition is a change for Rodgers after she took some time off to recover from burn-out.
"I was just constantly doing things and working full-time and studying part-time and exhibiting," she said.
"I wasn't sure I really wanted to do art anymore.
"I stopped doing it for a little bit and then I realised that it was the thing that I have to do."
Previously, Rodgers worked mostly in watercolour, but has focused on oil paintings for this latest exhibition.
"I wanted to try and express more about my daily life and the things that I do every day," she said.
"I realised I should be making art about the things that I'm passionate about."
Silent Picture Show is on display until July 23 at 112 Seymour Street, Soldiers Hill.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
