There was plenty of sport happening around the Ballarat region on the weekend, and The Courier was there to cover all of the action.
Sports and games covered this week include:
*State League Hockey - Women's division 1 - Westvic v North-West at Prince of Wales Park
*State League Hockey - Men's division 2 - Westvic v Latrobe University at Prince of Wales Park
*Rugby Union - Ballarat Highlanders v Maroondah at Doug Dean Reserve
*NBL1 South - Miners men and women v Diamond Valley at Selkirk Stadium
*BDSA division 1 open - Vikings v North United at St Georges Reserve
