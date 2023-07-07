The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Peer support help for family and carers coming to Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture shutterstock.
Picture shutterstock.

A mental health facility dedicated to helping families and carers is coming to Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.