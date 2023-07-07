A mental health facility dedicated to helping families and carers is coming to Ballarat.
The state government will announce on Saturday the service will be run my Mind Australia, which operates housing with dedicated mental health support in Ballarat through subsidiary The Haven Foundation.
The new facilities location is yet to be decided but will be a place for those providing mental health care to seek support for their own wellbeing.
Peer support workers with their own lived experience will be employed at the centre.
Those seeking extra support will be able to self-refer by walking into the facility.
It is anticipated phone support and community outreach will also play a role in the service.
The Ballarat location is one of eight centres announced by the state government at the start of the year, however they were yet to secure a service provider for Ballarat until now.
Five of the centres are based in the regions and three are in metro areas.
Mind Australia will also operate the service in the Loddon Mallee region.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said in a statement this facility would give residents well-deserved support.
"This will reduce burn-out and ensure better care for Victorians experiencing mental health challenges," she said.
The facility aims to address one of the recommendations from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System. Eureka MP Michaela Settle said this was an important step.
"We are providing a centre for careers and families in Ballarat to help support both them and those they care for."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.