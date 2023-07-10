Organisers of a popular music festival traditionally held in Lexton are still working on locking in a date and location for the next event.
They key details for the next "Rainbow Spirit Festival" are still to be determined while site permit applications are obtained.
"There is something extra special about our home so as frustrating as the continued delay is for us all, it'll be worth it when we all come together in Lexton once again," a statement on its website said.
The five-day electronic music, art and lifestyle festival has traditionally brought thousands of attendees to the region, bringing a much-needed economic boost to nearby towns - particularly Lexton and Beaufort.
The last event went ahead in early 2019 before bushfires damaged the site in the lead up to the 2020 event.
The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the cancellation of the 2021 and 2022 events.
The festival's name has also been changed to the Rainbow Spirit Festival "in honour and appreciation of the Rainbow Serpent dreaming."
"We thank our Dja Dja Wurrung and Wadawurrung friends and the many other First Nations Peoples who have shared their stories and teachings with us all," festival organisers said on the website.
"Holding strong to the values of deep connection to land and spirit that are the foundation of the festival, we embrace this time of re-creation and regeneration, in a union of cultures inspired by the Rainbow spirit as we evolve into a new era."
