While the next council elections in 2024 might seem very far away, ensuring representation for diverse communities across the regions is important for these councillors.
Coming out to the wider community as bisexual before the council elections, Hepburn Shire councillor Tessa Halliday said she was worried she might experience homophobia or be attacked online while on the campaign trail in 2020.
"Amazingly I wasn't at all during my campaign, which was really wonderful," she said.
While the journey since might not have been all smooth sailing, with online attacks sometimes popping up over the past three years, overall Cr Halliday said she was pleased with what the council had achieved in terms of LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.
"Things move really slowly and making changes takes time," she said. "I managed to get the advisory committee and some funding for an LGBTQIA+ officer."
Sharing her lived experience and advocating for increased support, even within a council which hosts big inclusive regional events like the Chill Out festival, has been part of her work for the past few years.
Cr Halliday said she would like to see more people from minority groups running for councils.
"More women and more LGBTQIA+ running for council, because it is really powerful for those groups to have a voice," she said.
In the City of Ballarat, councillor Daniel Moloney said he was worried about how he would be received when campaigning.
"I thought in the worst case scenario there's plenty of other things I can do and the absolute worst case scenario, I can always move to Melbourne," he said.
"The experience turned out to be the polar opposite and on reflection, my fears weren't justified, but they were there and they're real."
Cr Moloney said we shouldn't take for granted the fact council had unanimously signed off on an inclusion plan and brought together the first LGBTQIA+ advisory committee.
"That's really rare, there's only a handful of other councils in Victoria that beat us to that," he said.
"The world keeps on turning for everyone else, but for those who have experienced a disadvantage or are worrying about their place in the world, then things like this make a big difference."
Cr Moloney said it was important to have a wide variety of people on council to truly represent a community.
While the City of Ballarat is doing well in terms of diversity in age and gender, he said the council was underrepresented in cultural diversity. "We lack representation across multicultural and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
