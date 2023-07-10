The Courier
Ballarat representatives struggle to find compliant spaces

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 10 2023 - 10:00am
Both upper house Liberal member Joe McCracken and Labor member Jacinta Ermacora. Picture by Adam Trafford and supplied.
Both upper house Liberal member Joe McCracken and Labor member Jacinta Ermacora. Picture by Adam Trafford and supplied.

There appears to be a lack of suitable offices in western Victoria as some of Ballarat's parliamentary representatives are without suitable electoral spaces.

