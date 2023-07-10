Top Australian early literacy researchers are coming to Ballarat to share their knowledge with teachers and principals later this year.
The conference, run through Australian Catholic University's Ballarat campus and the Australian Center for the Advancement of Literacy, will focus on reading and spelling.
ACU early literacy lecturer Dr Tina Daniel, who is part of the conference team, said technology has continued to evolve and she was looking forward to sharing research findings with teachers.
"We're able to really see how children are reading and how the brain operates more than we ever have before," she said.
"The neuroscience side has really helped us to understand how children learn to read." Dr Daniel said the more research is completed, the more tools teachers have to help children from a variety of backgrounds.
"We need to understand how to teach all children to read, not just the ones who are going to pick it up easily," she said.
The reading and spelling words conference will be held on September 2.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
