Former SF Motors owner and Creswick Football Club coach Bryan O'Connor is being remembered as a light-hearted and generous figure in the community.
Mr O'Connor died in his sleep at home on July 1.
Born in Springbank as one of three, Mr O'Connor spent his formative years in the town, and later Gordon.
He went to school at St Patrick's Gordon before moving to Ballarat to attend St Patrick's College, where he distinguished himself as a sprinter.
Mr O'Connor left St Patrick's in form 5 and began working at the Ballarat Esanda Bank, later known as ANZ, before moving to Melbourne to study accounting.
He moved back to Ballarat in the 1970s, and worked at a number of car dealerships before becoming dealer principal at Mair Street's SF Motors in 1972, where he worked for 32 years.
Mr O'Connor's daughter, Cindy Harris, had fond memories of the dealership, especially dropping by with her sister to annoy dad at work.
"I have plenty of good memories going in and grabbing what I wanted for school, rubbers, pencils, biros. Just helping ourselves, we would be getting told off, me and my sister," she said.
"He would go to a meeting, and then he would finish and he would take us to the pictures. We would be sitting up eating Darrell Lea all sorts, nothing but the best knowing dad."
Mr O'Connor had five children, three boys and two girls, with Joan - the "love of his life" who he met at a St Pats dance and married in 1959.
An avid sportsman, Mr O'Connor played 154 senior games for North Ballarat, including the 1959 grand final, and was described as a fast and elusive left footer wingman.
He played football for the club from 1957 to 1962, leaving to coach the Creswick football club, before returning from 1965 to 1969.
His career as a footballer also saw him invited to train with Geelong in the VFL.
His son Peter said playing for Geelong could have never been possible for Mr O'Connor given his deep allegiance to Richmond.
"It never would have worked out because yellow and black ran in his veins. He loved the tigers," he said.
Mr O'Connor would go on to serve as president of the North Ballarat Football Club in the mid-1970s and mid-1980s, where he met many now-legendary players such as Tony Lockett, Mick Malthouse and Val Perovic.
He will be remembered as a kind and generous man, a bit of a "stirrer", and somebody who loved a good laugh.
"I'd just like to add he was a loving husband, the best dad and pa and above all else a loyal friend to those who were close to him," his son Peter said.
