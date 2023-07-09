The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Unicorn Lane exhibition off Sturt Street Ballarat with Linda Nolan

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 10 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Nolan's latest landscapes are in the Unicorn Lane exhibit. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Lisa Nolan's latest landscapes are in the Unicorn Lane exhibit. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A new exhibition in a popular art spot in Ballarat's centre aims to bring landscapes near Learmonth into the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.