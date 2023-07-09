A new exhibition in a popular art spot in Ballarat's centre aims to bring landscapes near Learmonth into the city.
Lisa Nolan's work is on display in Unicorn Lane off Sturt Street.
While Nolan works with many different muses, including still life and portrait, the latest exhibition "Local Views", is all about landscapes.
"I just love looking at the scenery at all different times of the day in the different seasons and seeing Mount Warrenheip and Buninyong in the distance," she said.
Nolan is a plein-air painter, working on her artwork while immersed in the landscapes as opposed to being in a studio.
"Otherwise you're going to rely on memory or photos and it's not what you see," she said
"It limits what you can do.
"I particularly like dawn and dusk as the colours are just really beautiful."
Nolan also likes to share different art techniques.
Her next workshop at the Art Gallery of Ballarat on July 16 will involve the ancient technique of silverpoint.
"It's nice to be able to share my knowledge that I have gained," she said.
Visit lisanolanart.com.au for more details.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
