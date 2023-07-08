Emergency services were called to Beaufort this afternoon, following reports someone had fallen in a hole.
A man believed to be in his 30s, with possible back injured, was assisted by emergency services.
Ambulance Victoria attended the scene at about 1.30pm on Saturday July 8.
The man is in a stable condition.
He was transported back to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital with back pain.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds continues for Western Victoria.
Strong winds averaging 45 to 55 km/h are possible and continued shower and thunderstorm activity is possible
These conditions are expected to ease later today.
IN THE NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.