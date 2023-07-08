The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Man in stable condition after falling in hole

Updated July 8 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services were called to Beaufort this afternoon, following reports someone had fallen in a hole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.