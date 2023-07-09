Ballarat hairdresser wants to put her art on the world stage while also achieving a long term family goal.
Suzani Rain, a freelance hairdresser in Ballarat is preparing for the Live Fashion Hair Awards in Spain.
Ms Rain is in the running for the International Colourist of the Year award and is also working on her applications in the Avant Garde and editorial sections of the competition.
At the same time she is also working towards her entries in the Australian Fashion Hair Awards.
While she said the award would "be an awesome accolade" a personal goal was also involved for Ms Rain.
"My mum was in the World Cup team of Hairdressing in the 70s," she said.
"She now has very severe dementia and I do feel like there's a definite urgency to win some of these trophies for her while she's lucid enough to see and understand.
"I want to make her proud."
Ms Rain said she had been looking forward to sharing more of her journey with her mum.
"Even just seeing that I was a finalist in the ... awards absolutely illuminated her and she was really excited about something," she said.
"I grew up on the salon floor watching my mum doing competition work and the sheer buzz and excitement - it can be contagious for people that watch on."
Ms Rain's creations are themed around a deck of cards.
Her work in the Avant Garde section has pushed her creativity and gets her to think outside of the box.
"The guidelines are pretty broad - however you want to interpret that as an artist, there's no right or wrong, it give us a full creative palate to work with," Ms Rain said.
She said she was looking forward to continuing to establish her name without the backing of a big business.
"What you find a lot with these big international competitions is the same names keep coming up over and over again," she said.
"They have extraordinary talent, but a lot of them are represented by very big salons which means that they have a really decent amount of money and funding behind them."
Ms Rain said she wanted to show her two daughters that hard work can pay off.
"It doesn't matter the circumstances that you're in, or your financial capability or the education, if you are passionate about something," she said.
"You don't get handed things on a silver platter, you must work for them and it doesn't matter if it's something that's unconventional that seems to have nowhere to fit."
When she isn't freelance hairdressing and working towards competitions, Ms Rain said she enjoyed creating educational content online.
"Instead of teaching in the classroom, my salon becomes a classroom and that lesson goes onto the internet, so anyone can access."
In an effort to make it over to Spain for the championships, Ms Rain is crowd-funding to organise models and photographers.
More information is available on her Instagram @suzani_summer_rain
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
