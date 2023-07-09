The Courier
Suzani Rain hopes to make it to Spain for the Live Fashion Hair Awards

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 10 2023 - 9:00am
Competitive colourist Suzani Rain is hoping to get to the global hairdresser awards in Spain. Picture by Kate Healy.
Ballarat hairdresser wants to put her art on the world stage while also achieving a long term family goal.

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

