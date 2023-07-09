The tender is out for the construction of a new youth mental health care facility in Ballarat, to support young people with mental illnesses, but not in need of an admission to an acute inpatient unit.
The Youth Prevention and Recovery Centre will be a 10-bed facility operated by Grampians Health and will provide 'step-up' and 'step-down' treatment for people aged 16 to 25.
Step-up treatment involves community-based support for young patients whose mental health is deteriorating, and where an actue inpatient admissions may be avoided though timely intervention.
The step-down component is for young people who require support after an acute inpatient submission, before returning to their usual residence.
The construction of the new centre in Ballarat comes after findings handed down by the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.
Among the commissions findings were recommendations to establish new models of care for bed-based services which serve as an alternative to acute hospital treatment, and provide ongoing support to those with mental illness.
The Youth Prevention and Recovery Centre program has since been given a $141 million expansion and will see the refurbishment of three existing facilities and the construction of five more across the state.
The new facility will be located at 31, 37 and 39 Durham Street, and include a portion of 28 Pleasant Street, tender documents have revealed.
The centre will be a 10 bed facility with individual bedrooms and ensuites.
The facility will also host shared spaces, such as a living room, sensory room and dining room, as well as clinical support areas and staff amenities.
The site for the proposed centre includes two heritage listed houses, which have been formerly used by Grampians Health as overnight medical staff accommodation.
A site plan of the centre has been included in the documents, but details are scarce on the extent of re-fitting work required.
This comes after the state government announced on Thursday plans to open a mental health facility for carers and family members of people with mental health issues to seek support.
The service will be run my Mind Australia, which operates housing with dedicated mental health support in Ballarat through subsidiary The Haven Foundation.
Anyone looking to use the service will be able to walk in and self-refer themselves.
The Ballarat location is one of eight centres announced by the state government at the start of the year, however they were yet to secure a service provider for Ballarat until now.
Elsewhere, a group of 16 homes will be build in Redan to house those living with mental health issues, as part of the Big Housing Build project.
They have 24/7 support for residents and are expected to be completed by September, with more on the way due to additional government funding.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636
