Winners and Losers - Saturday, July 8

Here's a start to all BFNL, CHFL/CHNL MCDFNL and MDFL/MDNA football and netball results:
SENIORS
Ballarat 10.12 (72) d Bacchus Marsh 4.7 (31)
Darley 13.10 (88) d Sebastopol 10.11 (71)
Melton 14.11 (95) d Lake Wendouree 3.2 (20)
Redan 24.30 (174) d Melton South 3.5 (23)
Sunbury 15.19 (109) d East Point 4.5 (29)
RESERVES
Ballarat v Bacchus Marsh
Sebastopol 6.16 (52) d Darley 8.3 (51)
Melton 10.10(70) d Lake Wendouree 5.8 (38)
Redan 20.21 (141) d Melton South 1.1 (7)
Sunbury 13.1`3 (91) d East Point 3.9 (21)
UNDER-19
Ballarat 8.13 (61) d Bacchus Marsh 3.4 (22)
Sebastopol 11.14 (80 d Darley 3.1 (19)
Melton 7.8 (50) d Lake Wendouree 5.7 (37)
Melton South v Redan
Sunbury 5.8 (38) drew with East Point 5.8 (38)
SENIORS
Ballan 6.6 (42) d Daylesford 5.7 (37)
Dunnstown 5.11 (41) d Creswick 5,5 (35)
Carngham-Linton 9.12 (66) d Learmonth 9.10 (64)
Bungaree 8.8 (56) d Waubra 1.3 (9)
Newlyn 9.12 (66) d Beaufort 4.3 (27)
Springbank 7.16 (58) d Buninyong 3.4 (22)
Gordon 8.8 (56) d Rokewood-Corindhap 4.10 (34)
Hepburn 12.9 (81) d Skipton 4.10 (34)
RESERVES
Ballan 4.7 (31) d Daylesford 2.1 (13)
Dunnstown 4.8 (32) d Creswick 3.6 (24)
Learmonth 9.13 (67) d Carngham-Linton 3.3 (21)
Bungaree 12.15 (87) d Waubra 0.2 (2)
Newlyn 7.2 (44) d Beaufort 2.5 (17)
Springbank 4.7 (31) d Buninyong 3.7 (21)
Rokewood-Corindhap 6.10 (46) d Gordon 6.7 (43)
Skipton 6.8 (44) d Hepburn 2.8 (20)
UNDER-18
Daylesford 13.5 (83) d Ballan 2.4 (16)
Learmonth 5.8 (38) d Carngham-Linton 2.5 (17)
Bungaree 4.5 (29) d Waubra 3.5 (23)
Beaufort 4.8 (32) d Newlyn 3.4 (22)
Springbank 21.15 (141) d Buninyong 5.1 (31)
Gordon 9.3 (57) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.6 (42)
Skipton 7.13 (55) d Hepburn 2.9 (21)
UNDER-15
Daylesford 4.4 (28 d Ballan 4.3 (27)
Dunnstown 6.3 (39) d Creswick 2.7 (19)
Learmonth 10.15 (75) d Carngham-Linton 1.2 (8)
Bungaree 1.3 (9) drew with Waubra 1.3 (9)
Beaufort 5.7 (37) d Newlyn 3.10 (28)
Springbank 9.9 (63) d Buninyong 5.2 (32)
Gordon 7.8 (50) d Rokewood-Corindhap 4.6 (30)
Skipton 10.10 (70) d Hepburn 2.2 (14)
UNDER-12
Ballan 2.4 (16) d Daylesford 0.3 (3)
Creswick 2.0 (12) d Dunnstown 0.3 (3)
Learmonth 11.11 (77) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 1.1 (7) d Waubra 0.1 (1)
Newlyn 6.4 (40) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
Springbank 5.3 (33) d Buninyong 3.3 (21)
Rokewood-Corindhap 8.11 (59) d Gordon 1.11 (17)
Hepburn 3.12 (30) d Skipton 0,0 (0)
SENIORS
Maldon v Talbot
Natte Bealiba v Navarre
Avoca 14.12 (96) d Royal Park 8.4 (52)
Lexton 19.120 (134) d Campbells Creek 5.1 (31)
Harcourt 13.10 (88) d Dunolly 7.9 (51)
Marybrough Rovers 14.4 (88) d Newstead 9.13 (67)
Carisbrook 10.9 (69) d Trentham 8.13 (61)
RESERVES
Talbot 10.9 (69) d Maldon 2.5 (17)
Natte Bealiba v Navarre
Avoca 8.8 (56) d Royal Park 7.2 (44)
Lexton 28.39 (207) d Campbells Creek 0.1 (1)
Harcourt 6.10 (46) d Dunolly 3.7 (35)
Newstead 17.12 (114) d Marybrough Rovers 6.5 (41)
Trentham 9.7 (61) d Carisbrook 6.2 (38)
UNDER-17.5
Carisbrook 13.16 (94) d Harcourt 3.1 (19)
Maldon 16.18 (114) d Talbot 1.3 (9)
Natte Bealiba v Navarre
Avoca 13.20 (98) d Royal Park 0.1 (1)
UNDER-14.5
Natte Bealiba v Navarre
Carisbrook 20.17 (137) d Trentham 0.1 (1)
Maldon 22.17 (149) d Talbot 3.0 (18)
Harcourt 13.4 (82) d Dunolly 8.8 (56)
UNDER-11.5
Natte Bealiba 8.13 (61) d Navarre 1.3 (9)
Avoca 5.8 (38) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
Campbells Creek 8.4 (52) d Lexton 3.1 (19)
Newstead 9.8 (62) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
Carisbrook 6.6 (42) d Trentham 3.2 (20)
Maldon 7.4 (46) d Talbot 3.2 (20)
Harcourt 6.8 (44) d Dunolly 0.1 (1)
SENIORS
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 37.28 (250) d Caramut 0.0 (0)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 19.8 (122) d SMW Rovers 4.8 (32)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 9.6 (60) d Ararat Eagles 8.7 (55)
Tatyoon 17.12 (114) d Lismore-Derrinallum 1.2 (8)
Penshurst 19.20 (134) d Moyston-Willaura 4.9 (33)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12.16 (88) d Great Western 4.13 (37)
RESERVES
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 17.8 (110) d Caramut 2.3 (15)
SMW Rovers 10.10 709) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 3.7 (25)
Ararat Eagles 5.1 (31) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 1.3 (9)
Lismore-Derrinallum 5.8 (38) d Tatyoon 3.1 (19)
Penshurst 7.18 (60) d Moyston-Willaura 2.7 (19)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8.10 (58) d Great Western 6.3 (39)
UNDER-16.5
Caramut 2.6 (18) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.10 (10)
Ararat Eagles 8.2 (50) d Tatyoon 6.2 (38)
Penshurst 27.7 (169) d Moyston-Willaura 1.2 (8)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.11 (65) d Great Western 1.0 (6)
A GRADE
Ballarat 88 d Bacchus Marsh 8
Darley 53 d Sebastopol 47
Redan 42 d Melton South 38
Sunbury 70 d East Point
Lake Wendouree d Melton
B GRADE
Ballarat 58 d Bacchus Marsh 18
Darley 51 d Sebastopol 25
Lake Wendouree 65 d Melton 35
Redan 36 d Melton South 24
Sunbury 71 d East Point 43
C GRADE
Ballarat 32 d Bacchus Marsh 7
Darley 37 d Sebastopol 25
Lake Wendouree 50 d Melton 24
Redan 36 d Melton South 21
Sunbury 34 d East Point 29
D GRADE
Ballarat 42 d Bacchus Marsh 14
Sebastopol 26 d Darley 16
Melton 28 drew Lake Wendouree 28
Redan 30 d Melton South 28
Sunbury 28 d East Point 20
E GRADE
Ballarat 18 d Bacchus Marsh 8
Sebastopol 37 d Darley 16
Lake Wendouree 37 d Melton 26
Melton South 25 d Redan 17
East Point 22 d Sunbury 12
19/UNDER
Darley 37 d Sebastopol 29
Ballarat 55 d Bacchus Marsh 5
Lake Wendouree 36 d Melton 27
Redan 33 d Melton South 27
East Point 35 d Sunbury 24
A GRADE
Daylesford 40 d Ballan 15
Dunnstown 36 d Creswick 28
Learmonth 71 d Carngham-Linton 15
Bungaree 46 d Waubra 34
Beaufort 51 d Newlyn 44
Springbank 46 d Buninyong 34
Rokewood-Corindhap 66 d Gordon 24
Skipton 50 d Hepburn 43
B GRADE
Ballan 30 d Daylesford 14
Creswick 38 d Dunnstown 22
Learmonth 39 d Carngham-Linton 20
Waubra 27 d Bungaree 23
Newlyn 37 d Beaufort 17
Springbank 20 drew Buninyong 20
Rokewood-Corindhap 38 d Gordon 33
Hepburn 29 d Skipton 28
C GRADE
Daylesford 26 d Ballan 24
Dunnstown 22 d Creswick 20
Learmonth 29 d Carngham-Linton 10
Bungaree 40 d Waubra 17
Newlyn 30 d Beaufort 20
Buninyong 42 d Springbank 13
Gordon 36 d Rokewood-Corindhap 22
Skipton 29 d Hepburn 28
D GRADE
Bungaree 42 d Waubra 7
Newlyn 28 d Beaufort 11
Rokewood-Corindhap 19 d Gordon 14
17/UNDER
Ballan 14 d Daylesford 13
Learmonth 29 d Carngham-Linton 9
Bungaree 45 d Waubra 4
Newlyn 33 d Beaufort 6
Springbank 24 d Buninyong 18
Gordon 33 d Rokewood-Corindhap 13
Skipton 17 drew Hepburn 17
15/UNDER
Ballan 13 d Daylesford 5
Dunnstown 35 d Creswick 9
Learmonth 32 d Carngham-Linton 24
Waubra 21 d Bungaree 18
Springbank 33 d Buninyong 17
Gordon 18 d Rokewood-Corindhap 11
Hepburn 23 d Skipton 16
13/UNDER
Daylesford 32 d Ballan 12
Dunnstown 21 d Creswick 0
Learmonth 27 d Carngham-Linton 6
Waubra 48 d Bungaree 3
Newlyn 21 d Beaufort 15
Buninyong 19 d Springbank 7
Gordon 37 d Rokewood-Corindhap 6
Hepburn 10 d Skipton 7
A GRADE
Maldon 54 d Talbot 28
Avoca 56 d Royal Park 21
Lexton 83 d Campbells Creek 45
Harcourt 42 d Dunolly 40
Maryborough Rovers 56 d Newstead 42
Carisbrook 40 d Trentham 19
B GRADE
Maldon 61 d Talbot 24
Avoca 36 d Royal Park 19
Lexton 53 d Campbells Creek 19
Harcourt 55 d Dunolly 15
Newstead 28 d Maryborough Rovers 22
Carisbrook 44 d Trentham 19
C GRADE
Maldon 45 d Talbot 16
Avoca 40 d Royal Park 14
Lexton 35 d Campbells Creek 19
Harcourt 42 d Dunolly 4
Newstead 27 drew Maryborough Rovers 27
Trentham 31 d Carisbrook 13
17/UNDER
Maldon 52 d Talbot 23
Royal Park 26 d Avoca 18
Lexton 27 d Campbells Creek 15
Harcourt 17 d Dunolly 16
Carisbrook 32 d Trentham 5
15/UNDER
Maldon 28 d Talbot 15
Navarre 25 d Natte Bealiba 24
Avoca 25 d Royal Park 23
Lexton 21 d Campbells Creek 17
Harcourt 25 d Dunolly 7
Newstead 27 d Maryborough Rovers 10
Carisbrook 37 d Trentham 8
13/UNDER
Talbot 33 d Maldon 10
Natte Bealiba 30 d Navarre 6
Avoca 18 d Royal Park 6
Campbells Creek 14 d Lexton 2
Harcourt 24 d Dunolly 3
Newstead 31 d Maryborough Rovers 1
11/UNDER
Maldon 19 d Talbot 7
Natte Bealiba 12 d Navarre 6
Avoca 13 d Royal Park 2
Campbells Creek 16 d Lexton 6
Dunolly 9 d Harcourt 4
Carisbrook 16 d Trentham 2
A GRADE
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 63 d SMW Rovers 21
Ararat Eagles 39 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 35
Tatyoon 50 d Lismore-Derrinallum 24
Penshurst 60 d Moyston-Willaura 17
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 61 d Great Western 24
B GRADE
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 20 d Caramut 16
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 28 d SMW Rovers 17
Ararat Eagles 37 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 22
Tatyoon 40 d Lismore-Derrinallum 33
Penshurst 34 d Moyston-Willaura 30
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 50 d Great Western 8
C GRADE
Caramut 18 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 17
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 25 d SMW Rovers 14
Ararat 21 drew Woorndoo-Mortlake 21
Tatyoon 22 d Lismore-Derrinallum 11
Penshurst 32 d Moyston-Willaura 7
Great Western 17 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11
18/UNDER
Woorndoo-Mortlake 56 d Ararat 18
Lismore-Derrinallum 30 d Tatyoon 15
Penshurst 35 d Moyston-Willaura 33
15/UNDER
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 22 d Caramut 6
Woorndoo-Mortlake 47 d Ararat 4
Lismore-Derrinallum 14 d Tatyoon 13
Penshurst 27 d Moyston-Willaura 13
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 13 d Great Western 4
13/UNDER
Caramut 25 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 17
SMW Rovers 16 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 10
Woorndoo-Mortlake 38 d Ararat 2
Tatyoon 11 d Lismore-Derrinallum 7
Penshurst 27 d Moyston-Willaura 5
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 20 d Great Western 7
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
