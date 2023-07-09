A section of Leith Street, Redan has reopened to traffic after a million-dollar road upgrade.
Works began in mid-April, with a 400 metre stretch closed to traffic during the works.
Upgrades include road pavement construction and sealing, reconstruction of bluestone drainage, kerb and channel reconstructions, new drainage and pits, and new pedestrian footbridges with heritage barrier fencing.
The Leith Street reconstruction was one of many road projects around the city undertaken by the council in recent months.
These include the reconstruction of Tait Street in Sebastopol, Havelock Street in Ballarat North and Ligar Street in Soldiers Hill.
Two new roundabouts, one at Ring Road and Gregory Street West and at Warrenheip Road and Navigators Road were also completed.
Meanwhile, work continues on a new roundabout and median islands at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road, Cardigan.
