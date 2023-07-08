The Courier
BFNL 2023: Sunbury slashes East Point's finals chances | R11 wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 8 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:50pm
Ballarat's Rhys Perry fends off a high tackle on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat's Rhys Perry fends off a high tackle on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Darley was dominant against Sebastopol while Redan routed Melton South on the road, but Sunbury's 80-point thumping against East Point stole the show as the Lions solidified themselves in the top six.

