Darley was dominant against Sebastopol while Redan routed Melton South on the road, but Sunbury's 80-point thumping against East Point stole the show as the Lions solidified themselves in the top six.
Ballarat claimed its fourth win of the season, keeping its slim finals hopes alive with a 41-point triumph over Bacchus Marsh at Alfredton.
While Ballarat made the most of its second quarter opportunities, the Cobras did not.
Jason Williams' side kicked themselves out of the game in the second term as Ballarat piled on five goals to one.
Andrew Hooper kicked three goals while Mitch McGrath added a goal on return as well.
Ballarat 1.4 6.4 8.7 10.12 (72)
Bacchus Marsh 1.0 2.4 3.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Ballarat: A.Hooper 3, M.McGrath 1, W.Squires 1, L.Prendergast 1, T.Constable 1, P.Simpson 1, Z.Maple 1, T.Mooney 1; Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 3, C.Salmon 1
BEST: Ballarat: W.Liston, W.Garner, D.Kennedy, Z.Maple, W.Squires, K.Mellington; Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen, J.Huxtable, J.Parente, J.McCreery, T.Shea, C.Salmon
Darley snapped a two-game losing streak with a well-controlled 17-point win against Sebastopol on Saturday.
The Darley Park contest started in red-hot fashion with three goals in the opening three minutes.
Darley young gun Mitch Gardiner potentially plucked mark of the year early in the first quarter as well.
It was the Devils who went into the first break with the lead and never looked back, answering to every Sebastopol challenge as Will Johnson (five goals) enjoyed his best game of the season.
The win sees Darley avoid going into its scheduled bye on a three-game losing streak while Sebastopol, which suffered its third loss of the season, faces Lake Wendouree in round 12.
Side note for Darley fans: Gardiner's mark was sadly out of frame on the BFNL live-stream.
Darley 5.3 8.7 10.8 13.10 (88)
Sebastopol 3.1 7.3 10.7 10.11 (71)
GOALS: Darley: W.Johnson 5, R.Matricardi 2, D.Bishop 1, B.Myers 1, M.Gardiner 1, D.Leonard 1, J.Cadman 1, A.Azzopardi 1; Sebastopol: J.Hill 4, J.Keeble 2, T.Hutt 1, C.Dummett 1, B.Medwell 1, J.Bambury 1
BEST: Darley: W.Johnson, B.Bewley, M.Denham, S.Page, R.Matricardi, A.Azzopardi; Sebastopol: J.Hill, J.Keeble, T.Hutt, L.Kiel, J.Bambury, H.Papst
The ladder-leaders continued their stellar form with a dominant 75-point victory against Lake Wendouree.
The Bloods raced out of the gates, holding the Lakers scoreless en route to a 33-point quarter time advantage.
Jack Walker was impressive with three goals, as was Ryan Davis, but it was 2022 Roy Edwards Memorial Trophy recipient Blake Souter who earned best-on-ground honours on Saturday.
Melton remains one game clear on top of the ladder, with Darley in second.
Melton 5.3 7.5 10.7 14.11 (95)
Lake Wendouree 0.0 2.1 3.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Melton: R.Davis 3, J.Walker 3, A.Kerr 2, B.Kight 1, L.Watkins 1, J.Taylor 1, A.Monitto 1, T.Button 1, R.Carter 1; Lake Wendouree: B.Thompson 2, F.Fogaty 1
BEST: Melton: B.Souter, B.Archard, J.Kight, J.Cotter, J.Walker, L.Watkins; Lake Wendouree: B.Thompson, T.Zampatti, F.Fogaty, B.Hayes, T.Collins, F.Loader
The 'Izaac Grant Show' made a visit to Melton Recreation Reserve as the inter-league skipper had a performance for the ages in the Lions' 151-point thumping of the Panthers.
Grant finished the day with a league-best 10-goal haul as Redan claimed a much-needed percentage boost to hold onto its top six spot.
Lachlan George returned to action with two goals while young gun Marty Boyer enjoyed his second five-goal outing of the season.
Redan's percentage increased 21.35% as the Lions jumped East Point into the top six picture.
Redan 4.10 13.17 18.24 24.30 (174)
Melton South 1.2 1.3 2.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 10, M.Boyer 5, L.McLean 2, L.George 2, P.Fitzgibbon 2, C.Craig-Peters 1, D.Bond 1, N.Kelson 1; Melton South: Not provided
BEST: Redan: I.Grant, R.Gunsser, N.Dunstan, M.Boyer, C.Craig-Peters, J.Short; Melton South: Not provided
Tyson Lever returned with a best-on-ground performance as his Lions stunned East Point in an 80-point drubbing at Clarke Oval.
Both sides came into the round 11 contest on 20 points and fighting for a finals spot, but it was Sunbury which came out on top and now looks destined for a return to finals action in 2023.
Inter-league forward Jake Sutton booted a game-high five goals as the full time margin could have easily hit triple digits had the Lions kicked straight.
The result leaves East Point in dangerous territory with matches against Redan and Melton over the next fortnight.
Sunbury 1.6 6.11 8.13 15.19 (109)
East Point 2.1 3.1 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Sunbury: J.Sutton 5, L.Brennan 3, J.Guthrie 3, F.Ampulski 1, B.Watson 1, J.Egan 1, C.Brand 1; East Point: J.Johnston 1, M.Johnston 1, T.Conlan 1, S.Robinson 1
BEST: Sunbury: T.Lever, H.Minton-Connell, J.Guthrie, C.Brand, J.Sutton, H.Power; East Point: C.Lovig, J.Dodd, G.Slater, M.Johnston, J.Van Meel, J.Taylor
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
