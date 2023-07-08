CHFL R11 wrap: Burras put foot down close call for Saints, Blues salute | match details

Hepburn has reinforced how open the Central Highlands Football League premiership race is.
The Burras produced some of their best football of the season to demolish Skipton by 47 points at Skipton on Saturday.
Although trailing, Skipton took the honours kicking into a wind in the first quarter.
From there though Hepburn dominated with four goals in each of the second and third quarters to open up a match-winning 52-point lead.
The Emus' only goal in this stretch came off the boot of Josh Draffin, who dribbled it through as the siren sounded for half-time.
There were few signs of the Skipton which a week early had ended Gordon's unbeaten run by one point.
The win is enough to lift the Burras into fourth and drop Skipton to sixth on percentage.
Splitting the two is Carngham-Linton - all on 32 premiership points.
Carngham-Linton rebounded from a crushing loss to Dunnstown with a heart-stopping two-point win over Learmonth.
Although the Saints have a tough run home, that eighth win should be enough to ensure they play finals with six home and away rounds remaining
They are are now as good as five wins inside the top eight ahead of Leamonth (ninth), Buninyong (10th) and Clunes (11th) with a four advantage and much better percentage.
OTHER round 11 games:
BALLAN had its second win of the season - defeating Daylesford by five points at Daylesford.
DUNNSTOWN fell in by six points against an improved Creswick at Creswick - a win that now gives the far from convincing Towners a two-game break in eighth position.
BUNGAREE made it an unbeaten run of 10 games op top of the ladder.
The Demons were simply too strong for bottom side Waubra at Bungaree
NEWLYN strengthened its spot in the top eight with a 39-point win over Beaufort at Beaufort.
SPRINGBANK has all but ended Buninyong's finals hopes.
The second-placed Tigers kept on their winning way by downing the Bombers by 36 points at Wallace.
GORDON kept Rokewood-Corindhap goalless for the first three quarters in getting a 22-point win at Smythesdale.
The Grasshoppers saved their best for last to add four majors in the fourth term to get some scoreboard respectability.
Springbank 4.1 4.3 6.11 7.16 (58)
Buninyong 0.1 2.2 2.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, Z.Kennedy 1, S.Staunton 1, B.Haintz 1; Buninyong: 1, L.Stewart 1, D.Micallef 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, B.Haintz, H.Twaits, K.Kennedy, J.Curran, J.Simpson; Buninyong: M.Arnold, D.Micallef, J.Robertson, M.Warner, D.Sliwa, J.Rodgers
Gordon 0.0 2.2 6.7 8.8 (56)
Rokewood-Corindhap0.3 0.6 0.7 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 4, C.Winter 1, M.Nolan 1, C.Ascough 1, B.Frazer 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Riding 1, M.Brehaut 1, J.Buttler 1, E.Denouden 1
BEST - Gordon: A.Toohey, M.Gunnell, M.Griffiths, B.Griffiths, J.Lampi, B.Buttler; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, Z.Priddle, M.Brehaut, D.Cassidy, R.Armstrong, S.Worden
Dunnstown 3.4 4.7 4.9 5.11 (41)
Creswick 1.2 4.5 5.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 2, W.Henderson 1, S.Mackie 1, K.Forde 1; Creswick: J.McIntyre 1, J.Campbell-Brown 1, K.Irvan 1, D.Whitfield 1, B.Noonan 1
BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, J.Calvitto, R.Adams, M.Henderson, T.Wardell, F.Stevenson; Creswick: A.Sedgwick, J.Antonio, L.Ryan, E.Henderson, B.Plover, D.Whitfield
Carngham-Linton 2.2 6.6 7.8 9.12 (66)
Learmonth 1.2 5.4 7.6 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton : T.Scoble 4, B.McDonald 2, T.Raven 1, M.Knight 1, B.Benson 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, J.Findlay 2, M.Rowe 1, D.Anderson 1, N.Gittings 1, M.Judd 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: T.Scoble, J.O'Brien, K.Raven, T.Raven, M.Knight, S.O'Loughlin; Learmonth: W.Green, T.Martin, J.Graham, M.Harbour, J.Findlay, N.Gittings
Newlyn 2.4 6.7 7.10 9.12 (66)
Beaufort 2.0 3.0 4.0 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Newlyn: C.Currie 4, S.Willmott 2, D.Fishwick 1, M.Darmody 1, L.Prendergast 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 3, M.Jenkins 1
BEST - Newlyn: C.Currie, S.Willmott, J.Starcevich, S.Murphy-McKay, L.Prendergast, J.Milne; Beaufort : C.Smith, R.Luke, T.Stubbs, H.Slater, L.Cox, C.Jardine
Bungaree 0.3 3.4 4.6 8.8 (56)
Waubra 0.1 0.1 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 4, J.Butler 2, B.Dodd 1, J.Sardo 1; Waubra: A.McPherson 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, D.Murphy, J.Murphy, M.Lawless, M.Geary, S.Cooper; Waubra: B.Morshead, D.Jenkins, B.Colligan, C.McGrath, J.Knights, H.Roscoe
Hepburn 3.3 7.4 11.7 12.9 (81)
Skipton 2.0 3.2 3.3 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Hepburn Seniors: A.McKay 4, K.Yanner 2, N.Johns 2, B.Pedretti 1, D.O'Halloran 1, B.McKay 1, R.Ferraro 1; Skipton; J.Cusack 2, A.Pitson 1, J.Draffin 1
BEST - Hepburn Seniors: B.Pedretti, N.Johns, Z.Kupsch, S.Tighe, Q.Butt, B.McKay; Skipton: B.Krol, J.Draffin, S.Romeril, A.Twaddle, T.Hughes, N.Strangio
Ballan 2.3 4.4 5.5 6.6 (42)
Daylesford 2.3 3.5 5.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Ballan: J.Kurzman 3, J.Jarvis 2, H.Bongart 1; Daylesford: C.Peart 1, J.Brown 1, L.Jones 1, J.Browne 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Ballan: B.Kennedy, H.Bongart, J.Kurzman, B.Wood, S.Pye, S.Crea; Daylesford: C.Peart, J.Browne, L.Hall, B.Jones, X.Walsh, T.Maher"
