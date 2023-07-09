A seven-goal win over Newlyn on Saturday has given Beaufort a two-game break inside the top eight of the Central Highlands Netball league ladder.
The 51-44 win will do wonders for Beaufort's confidence after a couple of weeks where they recorded a scratchy win over Waubra and went down to Learmonth.
This result moves the Crows to fifth position with a 7-3 record and importantly leaves them two games clear of the logjam of team battling it out for positions six to eight.
For Newlyn though, this was a result that left it clinging to its position. It puts the Cats back to 5-5 and leaves them among five teams all chasing three spots.
One of those teams is Skipton which won its sixth game of the season, but due to the fact it has not yet had its bye, finds itself in ninth position by percentage alone.
Like Beaufort, Skipton also recorded a seven-goal win, holding off Hepburn 50-43. In doing so, it moved them two games clear of the Burra.
In what was a classic eight-point game, Skipton gave itself every opportunity to move into the top eight once its bye is completed in two weeks, for Hepburn, it will be a tough road back at 4-6, but there's plenty of time to get back to its best.
Bungaree also moved back into final contention, holding off a plucky Waubra 46-34. The win is the Demons fifth of the year and moves them up into the fight for the lower positions in the finals.
Springbank reaffirmed its top four status scoring a solid win over Buninyong. While the Bombers have been in some strong form of late, they met their match in the form of the Tigers who controlled the contest, eventually winning 56-44.
Another team that looks destined for a top four position is Rokewood-Corindhap. The Grasshoppers faced what looked to be an interesting game when they took on the seventh-placed Gordon, but it proved to be a no contest with the the green army running away to a huge win 66-24.
While Gordon still remains inside the top eight, the percentage lost could be crucial. The big margin drops its percentage to 86, three below that of Skipton who look to be the team most likely to jump in.
Daylesford did what it had to do in defeating Ballan with its defence a highlight. The Bulldogs conceded just 15 goals on the day, running out a strong 25-goal winner.
The other top team in Learmonth was also untroubled, also conceding just 15 goals in its win over Carngham-Linton. If there is any difference between the top two sides, it seems to be the Lakies attack, with the team consistently scoring more than 60 goals each week.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.