The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

Five teams now in the battle for three positions after another big round of Central Highalnds netball

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 9 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allison Griffin of Learmonth ahead of Maddy Edwards of Carngham Linton in the CHNL clash on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Allison Griffin of Learmonth ahead of Maddy Edwards of Carngham Linton in the CHNL clash on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford

A seven-goal win over Newlyn on Saturday has given Beaufort a two-game break inside the top eight of the Central Highlands Netball league ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.