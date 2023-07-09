The Courier
Kristy Rinaldi says farewell to Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat Miners colours

Greg Gliddon
Updated July 9 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Kristy Rinaldi, and daughter Frankie, wave farewell to her home crowd for the final time. Picture by Adam Trafford
IT wasn't quite the fairytale Kristy Rinaldi or the Miners women would have hoped for, losing two close games over the weekend, but for Ballarat's basketball legend, after 20 years, she knew it was time to go.

