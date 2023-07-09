A WIN against arch rivals Bendigo could be enough to secure the Ballarat Miners a play-off position after a stirring weekend which saw them defeat both Geelong United and Diamond Valley.
The Miners went into Sunday's home clash knowing they not only needed to win, but needed to do so convincingly to give themselves a percentage booster over Diamond Valley.
They knew they needed to win by 12, but that wouldn't suffice the hungry team which kicked into gear the last quarter to win by 18, 105-87.
It was arguably their best performance of the season. It was four quarter of sustained pressure. Even the brief period their shooting did go off early in the third quarter, they were able to defend strongly, never letting the Eagles back into the contest.
On Saturday night, the Miners continued their recent trend of starting fast and then ending up a dogfight, but they did enough to get the job done over Geelong United.
The Miners led by as much as 19 points in the second quarter, but spurred on by a vocal home crowd, Geelong United came from the clouds, briefly taking the lead with just on two minutes to go in the game.
But foul trouble would be the issue for the home side, with the Miners final six points all coming from the line.
Geelong had plenty of chances, but couldn't nail the buckets in the dying stages as the Miners held on to win 107-104.
Tyler Rudolph's 38 points and 19 rebounds was the clear difference between the sides, but his big defensive plays late were enough to get the team home.
He would back that up with another 32 and 16 as he puts himself right in line for not only the club MVP but also the league one.
Coach Luke Sunderland said he was proud of the way the team had fought on late in the season.
"I've said all along once we get a full side out on the court, I think we can challenge anyone," he said. "We've had our moments this year where we just haven't had the full squad and it's cost us.
"It was always going to be a hard way to finish, and we fought on really well that night against Kilsyth and lost the heartbreaker to Ringwood, but we've been terrific.
"We have to win next week, no doubt about it, hopefully that should be enough to get us through. The boys deserve it."
The Miners have yet to drop a game to Bendigo under Sunderland's reign. They need to get ahead of either Eltham or Diamond Valley, who play each other next week. Given the Miners have a winning record against both, a win should see them through although they'll need to wait until Sunday with Eltham to host top four side Mount Gambier as well.
Saturday - Ballarat Miners 107 (T Rudolph 38, A Thoseby 30, J Davidson 24) def Geelong United 104 (D Gatlin 29, G Hadley 25)
Sunday - Ballarat Miners 105 (T Rudolph 32, A Thoseby 28) def Diamond Valley 87 (M Worthy 15, D Owilli 13)
