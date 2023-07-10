The Courier
Pyrenees Shire Council reveals 2023 community satisfaction survey results

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
July 10 2023 - 11:00am
Flooded roads in the Pyrenees Shire. File photo
The condition of roads in the Pyrenees Shire continues to be a key concern for residents, with the latest Local Government Community Satisfaction survey revealing sealed and unsealed roads to be among the lowest three performing areas by the council.

