The condition of roads in the Pyrenees Shire continues to be a key concern for residents, with the latest Local Government Community Satisfaction survey revealing sealed and unsealed roads to be among the lowest three performing areas by the council.
The annual survey, conducted by JWS research, sampled 400 residents in each Victorian municipality for their opinion performance of their council.
The shire recorded an overall score of 55 out of 100, compared to the small rural average of 55 and the statewide average of 56.
The survey found in the Pyrenees Shire "both unsealed and sealed local roads recorded all time lows in performance ratings in the last 12 months, with sealed local roads declining significantly for the second year in a row."
Sealed local roads recorded an "index score" of 44 and unsealed roads 35.
But the shire is not the only local government area with poor road results. The City of Ballarat and Hepburn Shire recorded similar findings in their surveys.
The report found waste management in the Pyrenees was among the top three performing areas, recording a better index score compared to the small rural and statewide averages.
"Art centres and libraries (index score of 70) is the area where Council performed best in 2023. That said, performance is rated significantly lower than the small rural and the statewide average for councils (index scores of 73 each)," the report said.
"Waste management is Council's next best performing service area (index score of 69)." Appearance of public areas also rated highly, despite a small drop.
Visit pyrenees.vic.gov.au for the full report.
