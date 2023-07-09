The Courier
CHFL R11: Hepburn stops in Emus in track setbacks for Learmonth, Buninyong | match reviews

DB
By David Brehaut
July 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Carngham-Linton teenager Tyson Scoble - four goals for the Saints against Learmonth at Snake valley. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Carngham-Linton teenager Tyson Scoble - four goals for the Saints against Learmonth at Snake valley. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Central Highlands Football League top eight is close to being settled.

