The Central Highlands Football League top eight is close to being settled.
Although Buninyong and Learmonth cannot be totally ruled out of forcing their way into a finals berth over the remaining six home and away rounds, they face monumental tasks after costly defeats on Saturday.
Carngham-Linton put a massive dent in Learmonth's hopes by holding out the Lakies by two points at Snake Valley, while Buninyong came up 36 points short against Springbank at Wallace.
This leaves the Lakies and Bombers two games and a lot of percentage adrift of eighth-placed Dunnstown.
The Towners were again far from convincing, but did enough to defeat an improving Creswick by six points at Creswick.
With a bye meaning Dunnstown has only five games to play, it still has a draw which should produce at least three wins.
To have any chance, Learmonth and Buninyong almost certainly have to win all their remaining games - the Lakies have five and Bombers six - and hope at the same time there is an unexpected fail by Dunnstown.
Meanwhile, the shuffling at the top-end of the top eight continues as the battle for a double chance in the finals is far from being resolved.
Hepburn staked a claim for a double chance in the finals by climbing to fourth position with an emphatic 47-point win over Skipton at Skipton.
Fresh from ending reigning premier Gordon's unbeaten run the previous weeks, Skipton started well enough to be right with Hepburn at quarter time despite kicking into a wind.
The Burras then took charge with some of their best football of the season, kicking eight goals over the next two terms while holding the Emus to one to lead by 52 points.
Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe was back to his best and set the scene.
Skipton had no answer to the attacking play of Dan O'Halloran and Brad McKay, while Billy Pedretti and Ned Johns handled the testing slippery conditions with ease as did andy McKay with four goals..
Ben Krol stood firm across half back for Skipton and Josh Draffin bobbed up everywhere, but the Emus struggled with clearances and in attack against a disciplined Hepburn backline.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said Skipton had started the better, turning the contest into a "dog fight" in the opening term.
He said after not making the most of having the wind, the Burras had put an emphasis on running the football and was able to establish an important break - 52 points at three quarter time.
"It was a really good team performance across the board against a quality side. Just the type of performance we've been looking for."
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Hepburn took the game away at the stoppages.
He said once the Burras started playing with confidence and freedom Skipton was unable to find the defensive game it required to stop Hepburn's run.
Hepburn 3.3 7.4 11.7 12.9 (81)
Skipton 2.0 3.2 3.3 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 4, K.Yanner 2, N.Johns 2, B.Pedretti 1, D.O'Halloran 1, B.McKay 1, R.Ferraro 1; Skipton; J.Cusack 2, A.Pitson 1, J.Draffin 1
BEST - Hepburn: B.Pedretti, N.Johns, Z.Kupsch, S.Tighe, Q.Butt, B.McKay; Skipton: B.Krol, J.Draffin, S.Romeril, A.Twaddle, T.Hughes, N.Strangio
Springbank delivered a body blow to Buninyong's finals hopes in the at Wallace.
The Tigers had their eighth win on end, defeating Buninyong by 36 points.
Heavy ground conditions are getting worse every week across the CHFL, with many games being a survival of the fittest.
Springbank handled the going better to create more scoring opportunities and put the game out of Buninyong's reach with 2.8 in the third quarter.
For Springbank it was a matter of the cream rising to the top, with Todd Finco, Harry Twaits and Brant Haintz having a big say in the outcoome.
This keeps the Tigers in second position on percentage from Gordon, aheads a grand final rematch with the Eagles at Gordon in the next round - a match-up with the potential to define the seasons of each of the arch-rivals.
Springbank 4.1 4.3 6.11 7.16 (58)
Buninyong 0.1 2.2 2.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, Z.Kennedy 1, S.Staunton 1, B.Haintz 1; Buninyong: A.Domic 1, L.Stewart 1, D.Micallef 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, B.Haintz, H.Twaits, K.Kennedy, J.Curran, J.Simpson; Buninyong: M.Arnold, D.Micallef, J.Robertson, M.Warner, D.Sliwa, J.Rodgers
Gordon will be without experienced defender Gerard Clifford for several weeks after he strained his hamstring in his 150th game against Rokewood-Corindhap at Smythesdale.
This is a major blow ahead of the Eagles' clash with Springbank.
Gordon responded to a defeat to Skipton with a 22-point win over the Grasshoppers.
The Eagles kept the Grasshoppers goalless for three quarters before the home side found its range in the last term.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey rediscovered his goalkicking form with four majors after dry spell.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said as has been the trend the Grasshoppers were highly competitive in the first half - keeping Gordon scoreless in the first term and to two goals to half-time - before falling away.
He said once again they found themselves undermanned in attack - forcing a reshuffle, including sending Matthieu Brehaut from the midfield to a forward role.
Macgowan said once Gordon got a run going in the third - adding four goals - the Grasshoppers were powerfless to stop it.
Gordon 0.0 2.2 6.7 8.8 (56)
Rokewood-Corindhap0.3 0.6 0.7 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 4, C.Winter 1, M.Nolan 1, C.Ascough 1, B.Frazer 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Riding 1, M.Brehaut 1, J.Buttler 1, E.Denouden 1
BEST - Gordon: A.Toohey, M.Gunnell, M.Griffiths, B.Griffiths, J.Lampi, B.Buttler; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, Z.Priddle, M.Brehaut, D.Cassidy, R.Armstrong, S.Worden
Dunnstown had an important six-point win over an improved Creswick at Creswick.
In a game which could so easily have gone the Wickers' way, Dunnstown was fortunate to just be able to do enough.
The result was crucial for the Towners' finals hopes - enabling them to get two games clear in eighth position.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the Wickers showed from the outset they were up for the contest against a Dunnstown, which appeared to understimate them.
He said going away from their structures and methods when under pressure had been costly.
"We put the ball into spots that gave territory back (to Dunnstown) and opened up opportunities for them.
"It was unfortunate we couldn't quite get there."
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins acknowledged the Towners were sluggish early, with Creswick having the better of the contest.
He said Dunnstown was fortunate that Creswick was not in front at half-time - a scenario which would have made difficult for the Towners.
"I felt we got on top around the ball after half-time and in a scrap managed to get our nose in front."
Creswick went into the last quarter with a two-point lead.
Dunnstown managed to level up the scores and then off some desperate defensive work from deep in Creswick's forward line found a way to get the winning goal.
Dunnstown 3.4 4.7 4.9 5.11 (41)
Creswick 1.2 4.5 5.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 2, W.Henderson 1, S.Mackie 1, K.Forde 1; Creswick: J.McIntyre 1, J.Campbell-Brown 1, K.Irvan 1, D.Whitfield 1, B.Noonan 1
BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, J.Calvitto, R.Adams, M.Henderson, T.Wardell, F.Stevenson; Creswick: A.Sedgwick, J.Antonio, L.Ryan, E.Henderson, B.Plover, D.Whitfield
Carngham-Linton had one of its most important wins of the season at Snake Valley.
The two-point victory over Learmonth almost certainly locks in a finals campaign.
It is a different story for Learmonth, which now looks like having lost its opportunity to finish in the top eight.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it was a relief to get away with the win.
"It was tough. They (Learmonth) played really well, especially though the middle of the ground."
It was an opportunist goal to Tarun Raven which gave the Saints the lead for the last time.
Scoble said Carngham-Linton was still not playing the brand of football they had produced early in the season.
He said there was still a lot of work to do.
Carngham-Linton 2.2 6.6 7.8 9.12 (66)
Learmonth 1.2 5.4 7.6 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton : T.Scoble 4, B.McDonald 2, T.Raven 1, M.Knight 1, B.Benson 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, J.Findlay 2, M.Rowe 1, D.Anderson 1, N.Gittings 1, M.Judd 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: T.Scoble, J.O'Brien, K.Raven, T.Raven, M.Knight, S.O'Loughlin; Learmonth: W.Green, T.Martin, J.Graham, M.Harbour, J.Findlay, N.Gittings
Newlyn has made its place in the top eight look more secure.,
The Cats accounted for Beaufort by 39 points at Beaufort with a wokrman-like performance.
Newlyn skipped away with a four-goals second term and that was enough to put the game beyond the reach of the Crows.
Unfortunately, each side came out of the game with long injuries.
Newlyn looks like being without versatile tall Tom Carey for most of the lead up to the finals after suffering a back injury.
He was taken to hospital after getting a knock, with coach Marcus Darmody saying Carey had suspected vertebrae damage.
Beaufort's Riley Henderson's second is over after he suffered a broken arm.
It has been a tough season for Henderson, who was in only his second game after recovering from a quadricep strain.
Newlyn 2.4 6.7 7.10 9.12 (66)
Beaufort 2.0 3.0 4.0 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Newlyn: C.Currie 4, S.Willmott 2, D.Fishwick 1, M.Darmody 1, L.Prendergast 1; Beaufort: D.Jones 3, M.Jenkins 1
BEST - Newlyn: C.Currie, S.Willmott, J.Starcevich, S.Murphy-McKay, L.Prendergast, J.Milne; Beaufort : C.Smith, R.Luke, T.Stubbs, H.Slater, L.Cox, C.Jardine
Bungaree maintains a game break at the top of the ladder.
The unbeaten Demons made it a perfect 10 while being untroubled in downing Waubra by 47 points at Bungaree.
Each team was tested by arguably the heaviest conditions in the competition.
Waubra's only goal came in the third quarter and even Bungaree struggled.
Bungaree 0.3 3.4 4.6 8.8 (56)
Waubra 0.1 0.1 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 4, J.Butler 2, B.Dodd 1, J.Sardo 1; Waubra: A.McPherson 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, D.Murphy, J.Murphy, M.Lawless, M.Geary, S.Cooper; Waubra: B.Morshead, D.Jenkins, B.Colligan, C.McGrath, J.Knights, H.Roscoe
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent has praised his players for their resilience after getting a second win of the season.
The Blues out-lasted Daylesford in a tight last term to get home by five points at Daylesford.
Young forward Jackson Kurzman capped off a strong performance with the match-winning goal - his third for the day.
Broadbent said it had been a tough season, not being able to play any games at their home ground.
He said the badly needed win came at a good time, setting up the Ballan for the last phase of the season.
There was little in the game all day, with stoppages prevalent in testing wet conditions.
Daylesford had its opportunities, but enough went the way of Ballan to secure the premiership points.
Ballan's only win came against Beaufort in round six.
For Daylesford, it was another case of what might have been.
The Bulldogs have dropped to 15th with one win.
They have now lost three games by five points, and drawn another in both a frustrating and disappointing season.
Ballan 2.3 4.4 5.5 6.6 (42)
Daylesford 2.3 3.5 5.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Ballan: J.Kurzman 3, J.Jarvis 2, H.Bongart 1; Daylesford: C.Peart 1, J.Brown 1, L.Jones 1, J.Browne 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Ballan: B.Kennedy, H.Bongart, J.Kurzman, B.Wood, S.Pye, S.Crea; Daylesford: C.Peart, J.Browne, L.Hall, B.Jones, X.Walsh, T.Maher
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
